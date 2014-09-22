Sep 22 - Canada's main stock index was set for a lower start on Monday with December futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> down 0.36 percent at 0730 ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for the day.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index took its sharpest one-day hit in seven months on Friday to end the week down 1.7 percent.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.21 percent at 0730 ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.31 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.34 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada's Conservative government has no immediate plans for a shift in mortgage rules, its finance minister said on Sunday, amid speculation policymakers want banks to take more of the risk in mortgage lending.

The total cost of TransCanada Corp's controversial Keystone XL pipeline is likely to nearly double following six years of regulatory delays, a company spokesman said on Friday.

COMMODITIES AT 0730 ET

Gold futures : $1,213.8; -0.14 pct

US crude : $92.61; +0.25 pct

Brent crude : $97.96; -0.44 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,742.25; -1.36 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Algonquin Power & Utilities : National Bank Financial raises target to C$9.50

Enerplus Corp : RBC raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

TransCanada : CIBC raises target price to C$63 from C$54

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

08:30 National Activity Index for Aug: Prior 0.39

10:00 Existing Home Sales for Aug: Expected 5.20 mln Prior 5.15 mln

10:00 Existing Home Sales percent change for Aug: Expected 1.0 pct Prior 2.4 pct

($1= $1.10 Canadian)