Sep 22 - Canada's main stock index was set for a lower start
on Monday with December futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:>
down 0.36 percent at 0730 ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index took
its sharpest one-day hit in seven months on Friday to end the
week down 1.7 percent.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.21 percent at 0730 ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were
down 0.31 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down
0.34 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canada's Conservative government has no immediate plans for
a shift in mortgage rules, its finance minister said on Sunday,
amid speculation policymakers want banks to take more of the
risk in mortgage lending.
The total cost of TransCanada Corp's controversial
Keystone XL pipeline is likely to nearly double following six
years of regulatory delays, a company spokesman said on Friday.
COMMODITIES AT 0730 ET
Gold futures : $1,213.8; -0.14 pct
US crude : $92.61; +0.25 pct
Brent crude : $97.96; -0.44 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,742.25; -1.36 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Algonquin Power & Utilities : National Bank
Financial raises target to C$9.50
Enerplus Corp : RBC raises to "outperform" from
"sector perform"
TransCanada : CIBC raises target price to C$63 from
C$54
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
08:30 National Activity Index for Aug: Prior 0.39
10:00 Existing Home Sales for Aug: Expected 5.20 mln Prior
5.15 mln
10:00 Existing Home Sales percent change for Aug: Expected
1.0 pct Prior 2.4 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= $1.10 Canadian)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)