Oct 2 Canada's main stock index looked set for a
lower start on Thursday as weak global manufacturing activity
and an Ebola health scare in the United States spooked world
markets.
December futures on the S&P TSX index <0#SXF:> were down
0.14 percent at 0740 ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for Thursday
The index dropped to a near four-month low on Wednesday as
worries about a slowdown in U.S. factory activity and news of
the first confirmed case of Ebola in the United States fueled a
broad selloff.
U.S. stocks looked set to recover on Thursday, however. Dow
Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.07
percent at 0740 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up
0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.16
percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Struggling Sears Holdings Corp said it would raise
up to $380 million by selling most of its stake in Sears Canada
Inc through a rights issue, generating liquidity ahead
of the crucial holiday shopping season.
The pace of growth in the Canadian manufacturing sector
cooled last month as production slowed and new orders for
exports stalled, data showed on Wednesday.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd aims to boost its
annual revenue to C$10 billion ($8.96 billion) in 2018 and more
than double earnings per share over the next four years, Chief
Executive Hunter Harrison said on Wednesday.
COMMODITIES AT 0720 ET
Gold futures : $1,213.60; -0.08 pct
US crude : $88.72; -2.23 pct
Brent crude : $92.03; -2.26 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,661; +0.28 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : Raymond James raises
to strong buy from outperform
Encana Corp : Deutsche Bank raises to buy -
Theflyonthewall.com
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 297,000; Prior 293,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-wk avg: Prior 298,500
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.438 mln Prior
2.439 mln
0945 ISM-New York index for Sep: Prior 648.0
1000 Durables ex-def, rev. mm for Aug: Prior -19.0 pct
1000 Durable goods, rev. mm for Aug: Prior -18.2 pct
1000 Factory orders mm for Aug: Expected -9.3 pct; Prior
+10.5 pct
1000 Durables ex-transpt rev mm for Aug: Prior +0.7 pct
1000 Nondef cap ex-air rev mm for Aug: Prior +0.6 pct
1000 Factory ex-trans mm for Aug: Prior -0.8 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= $1.11 Canadian)
(Reporting by Benny Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)