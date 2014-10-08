MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 8 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as concerns mount over waning global economic growth.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.11 percent at 0720 ET.
Housing starts data is due at 0815 ET
The country's main stock index dropped on Tuesday as a sluggish global growth forecast and weak data from Germany fueled a selloff in equities and oil prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.10 percent at 0720 ET on Wednesday, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.19 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.15 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
A European Union plan to label Canadian tar sands oil as highly polluting as part of its fight against climate change has been abandoned after years of opposition from Canada, clearing the way for exports of tar sands crude to the European market.
Canadian pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group Inc reported higher quarterly sales, helped by demand for generic drugs and the expansion of its network of franchised stores.
COMMODITIES AT 0720 ET
Gold futures : $1,217.90; +0.51 pct
US crude : $87.97; -0.99 pct
Brent crude : $91.33; -0.85 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,705.50; +0.53 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
No major economic events scheduled for the day.
($1= $1.11 Canadian) (Reporting by Benny Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Two new crude oil export pipelines will provide enough capacity to ship Canadian production to market until at least the mid 2020s, Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Friday, making clear his company's Line 3 should be one of them.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.