Oct 10 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday on mounting worries over the pace of global growth. December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.37 percent at 0720 ET. Employment data is due at 0830 ET. The country's main stock index dropped sharply on Thursday as worries about the health of the global economy hit investor sentiment and shares of energy producers dived as oil prices fell. Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.39 percent at 0720 ET on Friday, S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.35 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.80 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s) TOP STORIES The Canadian government stands ready to act to cool the housing market if necessary but does not see a housing bubble or the need for any dramatic moves, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Thursday. With marijuana still illegal on a federal level in the United States, American investors in Canadian medical marijuana can be seen as violating the Controlled Substances Act, according to some U.S experts. And the use of the banking system to transfer the proceeds of such investments could be seen as money laundering. COMMODITIES AT 0720 ET Gold futures : $1217.00; -0.62 pct US crude : $84.80; -1.13 pct Brent crude : $89.33; -0.80 pct LME 3-month copper : $6,639.25; -1.2 pct ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS Bankers Petroleum Ltd : Wood & Co raises to "buy" from "hold" Manitok Energy Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts to "speculative buy" from "buy" U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY 0830 Import Prices mm for Sep: Expected -0.7 pct; Prior -0.9 pct 0830 Export Prices mm for Sep: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior -0.5 pct 1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 134.6 1030 ECRI Weekly Annualized: Prior +1.8 pct FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES: TSX market report Canadian dollar and bonds report Reuters global stocks poll for Canada Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.11) (Reporting by Benny Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)