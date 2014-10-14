Oct 14 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as deepening worries
about the health of the global economy unnerved investors.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 1.61
percent at 0720 ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for Tuesday.
The country's main stock index recorded its
biggest drop in more than a year and hit a six-month low on
Friday as worries about global economic growth hit shares in
every major market sector.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.10 percent at 0720 ET on Tuesday, S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.18 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has approached CSX Corp
about merging the two North American railroad operators
to create a transcontinental carrier worth more than $60
billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.
COMMODITIES AT 0720 ET
Gold futures : $1,235.90; +0.54 pct
US crude : $84.79; -1.11 pct
Brent crude : $87.79; -1.24 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,754.75; +0.67 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : UBS starts with "buy"
rating; price target C$263
Canadian Tire Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises
target to C$138 from C$123; rating "buy"
Lumenpulse Inc : National Bank Financial resumes
coverage with "outperform rating"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
No major economic events are scheduled.
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.12)
(Reporting by Benny Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)