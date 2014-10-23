Oct 23 - Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for
Canada's main stock index on Thursday, with December futures on
the S&P TSX index up 0.30 percent at 0715 ET.
No major economic events are scheduled.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell
hard on Wednesday after a four-day winning streak, hit by news
of deadly shootings in Ottawa and a sharp selloff in energy
shares after oil prices tumbled.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.27 percent at 0715 ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.34 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
up 0.35 percent.
TOP STORIES
Cenovus Energy Inc reported a 4 percent fall in
quarterly profit mainly due to an outage at a refinery.
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc's net income fell
11 percent, hurt by lower contributions from overseas
investments and higher income tax.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper vowed to redouble the
country's fight against "terrorist organizations" abroad after a
reported convert to Islam rampaged through parliament, shocking
the usually tranquil capital city.
COMMODITIES AT 0715 ET
Gold futures : $1,238.80; -0.50 pct
US crude : $80.69; +0.21 pct
Brent crude : $84.86; +0.17 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,680; +0.78 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
First Majestic : Raymond James cuts target to C$12.75
from C$15.50; rating "outperform"
Mullen Group Ltd : Raymond James raises rating to
"market perform"; cuts target to C$25
Sun Life Financial : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$43; rating "buy"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
08:30 Initial Jobless Claims: Expected 282,000; prior
264,000
08:30 Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg: Prior 283,500
08:30 Continued Jobless Claims: Expected 2.380mln; Prior
2.389mln
08:30 National Activity Index for Sep: Prior -0.21
09:00 Monthly Home Price mm* for Aug: Prior 0.1 pct
09:00 Monthly Home Price yy* for Aug: Prior 4.4 pct
09:00 Monthly Home Price Index for Aug: Prior 212.7
09:45 Markit Mfg PMI Flash for Oct: Expected 57.0; Prior
57.5
10:00 Leading Index Chg mm* for Sep: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior
0.2 pct
11:00 KC Fed Manufacturing for Oct: Prior 12
11:00 KC Fed Composite Index for Oct: Prior 6
($1= C$1.12)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar)