Nov 17 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Monday after an unexpected
economic contraction in Japan added to worries about global
growth.
The world's third-largest economy unexpectedly shrank by an
annualized 1.6 percent in July-September.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.16
percent at 7:45 a.m. ET.
Canadian Securities data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
advanced on Friday, recording its 5th straight weekly gain as
natural resource shares jumped on the back of surging commodity
prices. Bullish U.S. economic data provided further support.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.18 percent at 7:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.15 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canadian buyout firm Onex Corp is leading the
bidding for Swiss packaging group SIG Combibloc Group,
a source familiar with the deal said.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, which holds interests in
gold assets across Canada, said it would buy gold explorer
Virginia Mines Inc for about C$479 million ($424
million).
JPMorgan Chase said its agreement relating to the
Sears Card and Sears MasterCard credit cards in Canada will
terminate on the expiration date of Nov. 15, 2015, a setback for
the struggling clothing and household goods retailer.
COMMODITIES AT 7:45 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,188.50; +0.24 pct
US crude : $75.05; -1.02 pct
Brent crude : $78.45; -1.23 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,670; -0.52 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alaris Royalty Corp : Raymond James cuts rating to
"market perform" from "outperform"
B2Gold : CIBC cuts target price to C$3.75 from C$4
First Quantum Minerals : Nomura cuts target price to
C$18 from C$19; rating "neutral"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Nov: Expected 11.00; Prior
6.17
0915 Indtrial Output mm for Oct: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 1.0
pct
0915 Capacity Utilization mm for Oct: Expected 79.3 pct;
Prior 79.3 pct
0915 Manuf Output mm for Oct: Expected 0.3 pct; 0.5 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.13)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar; Editing by Ted Kerr)