Nov 19 Stock futures pointed to a higher open for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index up 0.26 percent at 7.30 a.m. ET.

There are no major Canadian economic events scheduled for Wednesday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index touched its highest level in seven weeks on Tuesday, driven by a jump in shares of gold miners and a broad rally in most other major sectors as well as news that Japan will delay a sales tax increase.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent at 7.30 a.m. ET while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

A bill to force approval of the Keystone XL pipeline failed in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, sparing President Barack Obama from an expected veto of legislation that several fellow Democrats supported.

Suncor Energy Inc, Canada's largest oil and gas company, said on Tuesday that it planned to spend C$7.2 billion-C$7.8 billion ($6.4 billion-$6.9 billion) in 2015, with more than half of those funds earmarked for growth projects.

Barrick Gold Corp named mining industry veteran Shaun Usmar its chief financial officer designate on Tuesday, marking the latest shake-up at the world's biggest gold miner.

COMMODITIES AT 7.30 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,196.10; -0.08 pct

US crude : $74.77; +0.20 pct

Brent crude : $79.08; +0.79 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,642.25; +0.17 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

George Weston Ltd : Barclays raises rating to "overweight" from "equal weight"

Sandstorm Gold : CIBC cuts rating to "sector underperformer" from "sector performer"

Sears Canada Inc : CIBC cuts price target to C$15 from C$17; rating "sector performer"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Housing starts number mm for Oct: Expected 1.025 mln; prior 1.017 mln

0830 House starts mm change for Oct: Prior 6.3 pct

0830 Building permits number for Oct: Expected 1.040 mln; prior 1.031 mln

0830 Building permits change mm for Oct: Prior 2.8 pct

($1= C$1.11) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)