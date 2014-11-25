Nov 25 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, with December futures on the S&P TSX index up 0.09 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Retail sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index dropped on Monday after a six-day winning streak as a decline in the price of oil hit shares of energy producers and weakness in the bullion price weighed on the gold-mining sector.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.18 percent.

Canada's telecom regulator began the last of three major policy reviews on Monday as it seeks to strike a balance between ensuring consumers have broad access to new technologies while avoiding rules that would discourage investment.

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, gearing up for an election next October and taking advantage of improving federal finances, announced C$5.8 billion in new spending on Monday.

Gold futures : $1,199.50; +0.32 pct

US crude : $76.21; +0.57 pct

Brent crude : $80.18; +0.61 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,656.25; -0.28 pct

Callidus Capital : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$32 from C$31; rating "buy"

PrairieSky Royalty : Barclays starts coverage with "overweight" rating

Richmont Mines : PI Financial starts coverage with "buy" rating

0830 Corporate profits prelim for Q3: Prior 8.6 pct

0830 GDP prelim for Q3: Expected 3.3 pct; Prior 3.5 pct

0830 GDP sales prelim for Q3: Expected 2.5 pct; Prior 4.2 pct

0830 GDP consumer spending prelim for Q3: Prior 1.8 pct

0830 Core PCE prices prelim for Q3: Expected 1.4 pct; Prior 1.4 pct

0830 PCE prices prelim for Q3: Expected 1.2 pct; Prior 1.2 pct

0900 Monthly home price mm for Sep: Prior 0.5 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for Sep: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0900 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for Sep: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

1000 Consumer confidence for Nov: Expected 96.0; Prior 94.5

1000 Richmond Fed Composite Index for Nov: Prior 20.0

($1= C$1.13) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)