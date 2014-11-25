Nov 25 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, with December futures
on the S&P TSX index up 0.09 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Retail sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index dropped
on Monday after a six-day winning streak as a decline in the
price of oil hit shares of energy producers and weakness in the
bullion price weighed on the gold-mining sector.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.11 percent, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.11
percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.18
percent.
TOP STORIES
Canada's telecom regulator began the last of three major
policy reviews on Monday as it seeks to strike a balance between
ensuring consumers have broad access to new technologies while
avoiding rules that would discourage investment.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, gearing up for an
election next October and taking advantage of improving federal
finances, announced C$5.8 billion in new spending on Monday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,199.50; +0.32 pct
US crude : $76.21; +0.57 pct
Brent crude : $80.18; +0.61 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,656.25; -0.28 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Callidus Capital : Canaccord Genuity raises target
price to C$32 from C$31; rating "buy"
PrairieSky Royalty : Barclays starts coverage with
"overweight" rating
Richmont Mines : PI Financial starts coverage with
"buy" rating
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 Corporate profits prelim for Q3: Prior 8.6 pct
0830 GDP prelim for Q3: Expected 3.3 pct; Prior 3.5 pct
0830 GDP sales prelim for Q3: Expected 2.5 pct; Prior 4.2
pct
0830 GDP consumer spending prelim for Q3: Prior 1.8 pct
0830 Core PCE prices prelim for Q3: Expected 1.4 pct; Prior
1.4 pct
0830 PCE prices prelim for Q3: Expected 1.2 pct; Prior 1.2
pct
0900 Monthly home price mm for Sep: Prior 0.5 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for Sep: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior
-0.1 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for Sep: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior
0.2 pct
1000 Consumer confidence for Nov: Expected 96.0; Prior 94.5
1000 Richmond Fed Composite Index for Nov: Prior 20.0
($1= C$1.13)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)