Nov 26 Stock futures pointed to a higher start
for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, with December
futures on the S&P TSX index up 0.11 percent at 7.30
a.m. ET.
No major Canadian economic events are scheduled for
Wednesday.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index climbed
on Tuesday as weakness in the U.S. dollar pushed up bullion
prices and shares of gold miners and positive U.S. economic data
boosted shares of companies in most other sectors.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.07 percent at 7.30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.1 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.16 percent.
TOP STORIES
Santander's Mexico arm said on Tuesday that it had agreed to
buy around 4.1 billion pesos ($299.8 million) worth of consumer
loans from Scotiabank's Mexico unit .
Canada's largest oil sands producers pledged on Tuesday to
make their crude less polluting than conventional oil by cutting
water use and lowering energy consumption, as environmental
protesters move to block new pipelines to ship the product
abroad.
Canada's Northwest Territories, including its Arctic islands
and the adjacent Beaufort Sea, hold more than 1.2 billion
barrels of crude oil and 16.4 trillion cubic feet of marketable
natural gas, the National Energy Board said on Tuesday.
COMMODITIES AT 7.30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,197.80; +0.03 pct
US crude : $73.94; -0.20 pct
Brent crude : $78.26; -0.09 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,575.25; -0.47 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alimentation Couche-Tard : Canaccord Genuity raises
price target to C$45 from C$44; rating "buy"
Metro Inc : TD Securities raises price target to
C$93 from C$92; rating "hold"
Transatlantic Petroleum : TD Securities raises price
target to C$22 from C$20.50; rating "buy"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 Building permits R number mm for Oct: Prior 1.080 mln
0830 Initial Jobless Claims: Expected 288,000; Prior 291,000
0830 Continued Jobless Claims: Expected 2.35 mln; Prior 2.33
mln
0830 Personal consumption real mm for Oct: Prior -0.2 pct
0830 Personal income mm for Oct: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.2
pct
0830 Core PCE Price Index for Oct: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior
0.1 pct
0830 Durable goods for Oct: Expected -0.6 pct; Prior -1.1
pct
0830 Midwest manufacturing for Oct: Prior 97.4
0945 Chicago PMI for Nov: Expected 63.0; Prior 66.2
0955 U Mich sentiment final for Nov: Expected 90.0; Prior
89.4
1000 New home sales-units mm for Oct: Expected 0.472 mln:
Prior 0.467 mln
1000 Pending Homes Index for Oct: Prior 105.0
($1= C$1.13)
