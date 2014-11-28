UPDATE 2-Activist hedge fund opposes Walt Disney's move on Disneyland Paris
Nov 28 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices slumped after Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries decided to refrain from cutting output despite a supply glut.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.18 percent at 8.30 a.m. ET.
Budget balance data is due at 10 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index declined on Thursday as oil prices plunged after the outcome of an OPEC meeting disappointed investors, dragging down shares of energy companies.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.12 percent at 8.30 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent, while Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.27 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian producer prices in October fell by 0.5 percent from September, largely as a result of lower energy and petroleum product prices, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.
Canada's economy grew at a higher-than-expected annualized rate of 2.8 percent in the third quarter, following second quarter growth of 3.6 percent, according to Statistics Canada data on Friday.
Germany has approved Canadian smartphone maker BlackBerry's planned acquisition of Secusmart, the encryption technology of which is used to protect the mobile devices of top politicians including Chancellor Angela Merkel.
COMMODITIES AT 8.30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,185.80; -0.99 pct
US crude : $69.42; -5.79 pct
Brent crude : $73.28; 0.95 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,426.50; -2.01 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alderon Iron : TD Securities cuts target to C$2 from C$3; rating "speculative buy"
Great Prairie Energy : Canaccord cuts target to C$0.50 from C$0.60; rating "buy"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
No major economic events are scheduled.
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.14) (Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Kirti Pandey)
LONDON/PARIS, March 14 An activist hedge fund has clubbed together with other minority shareholders to object to plans by Walt Disney to take full control of the debt-laden Paris theme park operator, Euro Disney, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.