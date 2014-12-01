BRIEF-IGas sets out final terms of proposed capital restructuring
* Proposed to raise about $55 million from subscription by new investor Kerogen, share placing with institutional investors, subscription by certain of directors
Dec 1 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil, gold and other metal prices fall and downbeat Chinese and European data weigh on investor sentiment.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.22 percent at 7:36 a.m. ET.
RBC Canadian Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index data is due at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index dropped on Friday as a 10.5 percent fall in the price of U.S. crude dragged down oil and gas shares, while weaker bullion prices sent shares of gold miners tumbling.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.3 percent at 7:36 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.38 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.19 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canada still should return to a healthy budget surplus in the next fiscal year despite the precipitous slide in oil prices, Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Sunday.
A Canadian Natural Resources pipeline has leaked about 60,000 liters of crude oil in northern Alberta after a "mechanical failure", the Alberta Energy Regulator said on Sunday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:36 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,173.1; -0.17 pct
US crude : $65.84; -0.47 pct
Brent crude : $69.88; -0.27 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,323.25; -0.49 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alimentation Couche-Tard : Barclays cuts to "equal weight" from "overweight"
Penn West Exploration : NBF cuts to "underperform" from "sector perform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
Manufacturing PMI data is on the economic calendar
($1= C$1.11) (Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
