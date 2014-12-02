Dec 2 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as weakness in oil prices weighed on markets.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.05 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for Tuesday.

Canada's main stock index declined on Monday as sluggish data raised concerns about the global economic recovery and shares of energy producers remained weak despite a rebound in oil prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.2 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.26 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.17 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Spanish oil company Repsol is seeking partners to invest $4 billion to export natural gas from North America to Europe, which is looking to cut its dependence on supplies from Russia, said two sources familiar with the matter.

The pace of growth in the Canadian manufacturing sector held steady in November, matching an 11-month high from October, as exports jumped to their highest level in over a year, data showed on Monday.

COMMODITIES AT 7.17 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,194.70; +1.91 pct

US crude : $67.85; -1.65 pct

Brent crude : $71.64; -1.24 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,353; -1.48 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Dollarama : Barclays raises price target to C$54 from C$47; rating equal weight

Just Energy Group : CIBC raises to sector performer from sector underperformer

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.8 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior 4.2 pct

0945 ISM-New York Index for Nov: Prior 657.2

1000 Construction spending mm for Oct: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior -0.4 pct

1000 IBD Economic Optimism Index for Dec: Prior 46.4

TDA Domestic Car sales for Nov: Expected 5.9 mln; Prior 5.88 mln

TDA Domestic truck sales for Nov: Expected 7.5 mln; Prior 7.41 mln

TDA Total vehicle sales for Nov: Expected 16.7 mln; Prior 16.46 mln

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.14) (Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)