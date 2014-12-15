Dec 15 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday with December futures on the S&P TSX index up 0.47 percent.

No major economic events are due on Monday.

Canada's main stock index ended 1.25 percent lower on Friday as a raid on the Montreal offices of gaming company Amaya Inc weighed on its shares and those of two financial firms also involved in the securities regulator probe.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.74 percent at 07:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.69 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.60 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

First Quantum Minerals has shut its 38,000-tonnes-per-year Ravensthorpe nickel plant in Australia following an acid spill, which is under investigation.

COMMODITIES AT 07:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,212; fell 0.82 percent

US crude : $58.30; rose 0.92 percent

Brent crude : $62.76; rose 1.47 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6,489.75; flat

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

BRP Inc : CIBC cuts price target to C$30 from C$33

Gibson Energy Inc : CIBC cuts price target to C$35 from C$37

Savanna Energy Services Corp : CIBC cuts rating to "sector performer" from "sector outperformer"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 NY Fed manufacturing for Dec: Expected 12.40; Prior 10.16

0915 Industrial output mm for Nov: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

0915 Capacity utilization mm for Nov: Expected 79.3 pct; Prior 78.9 pct

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Nov: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Dec: Expected 58; Prior 58

1600 Net L-T flows, ex-swaps for Oct: Prior 164.3 bln

1600 Foreign buying, T-bonds for Oct: Prior 48.1 bln

1600 Overall net capital flow for Oct: Prior -55.6 bln

1600 Net L-T flows, Incl-swaps for Oct: Prior 152.7 bln

($1= C$1.16) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)