Dec 15 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Monday with December futures on
the S&P TSX index up 0.47 percent.
No major economic events are due on Monday.
Canada's main stock index ended 1.25 percent lower on Friday
as a raid on the Montreal offices of gaming company Amaya Inc
weighed on its shares and those of two financial firms
also involved in the securities regulator probe.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.74 percent at 07:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.69 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.60 percent.
TOP STORIES
First Quantum Minerals has shut its
38,000-tonnes-per-year Ravensthorpe nickel plant in Australia
following an acid spill, which is under investigation.
COMMODITIES AT 07:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,212; fell 0.82 percent
US crude : $58.30; rose 0.92 percent
Brent crude : $62.76; rose 1.47 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6,489.75; flat
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
BRP Inc : CIBC cuts price target to C$30 from C$33
Gibson Energy Inc : CIBC cuts price target to C$35
from C$37
Savanna Energy Services Corp : CIBC cuts rating to
"sector performer" from "sector outperformer"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 NY Fed manufacturing for Dec: Expected 12.40; Prior
10.16
0915 Industrial output mm for Nov: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior
-0.1 pct
0915 Capacity utilization mm for Nov: Expected 79.3 pct;
Prior 78.9 pct
0915 Manufacturing output mm for Nov: Expected 0.5 pct;
Prior 0.2 pct
1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Dec: Expected 58; Prior
58
1600 Net L-T flows, ex-swaps for Oct: Prior 164.3 bln
1600 Foreign buying, T-bonds for Oct: Prior 48.1 bln
1600 Overall net capital flow for Oct: Prior -55.6 bln
1600 Net L-T flows, Incl-swaps for Oct: Prior 152.7 bln
($1= C$1.16)
