Dec 18 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, after the Federal
Reserve painted an upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy and
promised to be patient in raising rates.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 1.0
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economy data is scheduled for Thursday.
Canada's main stock index had its biggest one-day jump in
more than three years on Wednesday as a rebound in oil prices
sent its heavily weighted energy sector up by more than 7
percent.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
1.07 percent, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 1.09
percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 1.27
percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard
Inc will buy U.S. convenience store chain The Pantry
Inc for $1.7 billion, including debt.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,207.3; +1.09 pct
US crude : $57.62; +2.04 pct
Brent crude : $62.7; +2.48 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6360.5; -0.12 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Savanna Energy Services Corp : RBC cuts rating to
"sector perform" from "outperform"
Enerplus Corp : CIBC, Barclays cut price target to
C$21 from C$22
Black Diamond Ltd : RBC cuts rating to "sector
perform" from "outperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 295,000; Prior 294,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-wk average: Prior 299,250
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.435 mln; Prior
2.514 mln
0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Dec: Prior 56.1
0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Dec: Expected 56.9; Prior
56.2
1000 Leading Index Change mm for Nov: Expected 0.5 pct;
Prior 0.9 pct
1000 Philly Fed Business Index for Dec: Expected 27.0; Prior
40.8
1000 Philly Fed 6M Index for Dec: Prior 57.7
1000 Philly Fed Capex Index for Dec: Prior 23.0
1000 Philly Fed employment for Dec: Prior 22.4
1000 Philly Fed prices paid for Dec: Prior 17.3
1000 Philly Fed new orders for Dec: Prior 35.7
($1= C$1.16)
