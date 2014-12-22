METALS-London copper hits over 1-wk top as dollar drops in wake of Fed
Dec 22 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday, with March futures on the S&P TSX index down 0.25 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
No major Canadian economic events are scheduled.
Canada's main stock index rose for a fourth straight session on Friday, posting its biggest weekly gain in three years as oil prices rallied from multiyear lows.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.23 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent.
TOP STORIES
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that construction of the Keystone XL pipeline to transport crude oil from Canada to the U.S. Gulf Coast would only nominally benefit American consumers and workers in perhaps his strongest comments on the Canada-to-U.S. pipeline to date.
BlackBerry Ltd is working with Boeing Co on a high-security Android-based smartphone, the mobile technology company's CEO said on Friday.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,196.2; +0.17 pct
US crude : $56.85; -0.49 pct
Brent crude : $61.17; -0.34 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,394.75; -0.08 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd : Morgan Stanley cuts target price to C$4 from C$4.50
Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc : RBC cuts target price to C$7 from C$8
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 National Activity Index for Nov: Prior 0.14
1000 Existing home sales for Nov: Expected 5.20 mln; Prior 5.26 mln
1000 Existing home sales pct change: Expected -1.0 pct; Prior 1.5 pct
($1= C$1.16)
