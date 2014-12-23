Dec 23 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, ahead of the country's
GDP data due at 8.30 am ET.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.08
percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index slipped on Monday as most energy
companies fell on oil's downward march, with the retreat muted
by gains for some of the country's biggest banks and its main
railways.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.16 percent, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.12
percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.16
percent.
TOP STORIES
Encana Corp will sell some natural gas gathering
and compression facilities in British Columbia it owns jointly
with a unit of Mitsubishi Corp to Veresen Midstream LP.
Enbridge Inc said on Monday it was rationing space
on its Ozark crude oil pipeline for January, and its Spearhead
pipeline for January and February.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,179; -0.06 pct
US crude : $55.97; +1.28 pct
Brent crude : $60.74; +1.05 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,320; -0.55 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
MEG Energy Corp : Barclays cuts target price to C$24
from C$25
Northern Blizzard Resources Inc : CIBC cuts target
price to C$17 from C$19
Prometic Life Sciences Inc : Canaccord Genuity ups
price target to C$3 from C$2.50
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 Corporate profits revise for Q3: Prior 3.2 pct
0830 Durable goods for Nov: Expected 2.9 pct; Prior 0.3 pct
0830 Durables ex-transport for Nov: Expected 1.0 pct; Prior
-1.1 pct
0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Nov: Expected 1.0 pct; Prior
-0.7 pct
0830 Nondefense ex-air for Nov: Expected 1.5 pct; Prior -1.6
pct
0830 GDP final for Q3: Expected 4.3 pct; Prior 3.9 pct
0830 GDP sales final for Q3: Expected 4.2 pct; Prior 4.1 pct
0830 GDP consumer spending Final for Q3: Prior 2.2 pct
0830 GDP deflator Final for Q3: Expected 1.4 pct; Prior 1.4
pct
0900 Monthly Home Price mm for Oct: Prior 0.0 pct
0900 Monthly Home Price yy for Oct: Prior 4.3 pct
0955 U Michigan sentiment final for Dec: Expected 93.5;
Prior 93.8
1000 Personal consumption real mm for Nov: Prior 0.2 pct
1000 Personal income mm for Nov: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.2
pct
1000 Core PCE Price Index yy for Nov: Prior 1.6 pct
1000 New home sales-units mm for Nov: Expected 0.460 mln;
Prior 0.458 mln
1000 Richmond Fed Composite Index for Dec: Prior 4
1000 Richmond Fed, Services Index for Dec: Prior 25
($1= C$1.16)
