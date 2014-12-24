Dec 24 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, with investors finding few reasons to buy in the absence of any major economic catalyst, ahead of the Christmas break.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.29 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events scheduled for the day.

Canada's main stock index rose to its highest level in more than two weeks on Tuesday, led by energy and financial stocks, as the release of stronger-than-expected U.S. and Canadian growth data helped boost investor confidence.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Manulife Financial Corp's U.S. unit will buy New York Life Insurance Co's retirement services business for an undisclosed amount.

COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,179.3; +0.12 percent

US crude : $55.87; -2.21 percent

Brent crude : $60.27; -2.3 percent

LME 3-month copper : $6,313; -0.27 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 290,000; Prior 289,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 298,750

0830 Continued Jobless claims: Expected 2.368 mln; Prior 2.373 mln

