Dec 31 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, the last day of
2014.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.23
percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events scheduled on Wednesday.
Canada's main stock closed slightly lower on Tuesday, with a
fall in financial and energy stocks partly offset by gains in
the materials sector as precious metal prices jumped.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.06 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.09 percent.
TOP STORIES
As the Obama administration issued landmark guidelines
expected to open the door for selling more domestic shale oil
abroad, it also likely smoothed the way for more Canadian crude
to be shipped through U.S. ports.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,196; -0.4 pct
US crude : $53; -2.1 pct
Brent crude : $56.03; -3.2 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6,292.75; -0.5 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 Initial Jobless Claims: Expected 290,000; Prior 280,000
0830 Jobless Claims 4-Wk Avg: Prior 290,250
0830 Continued Jobless Claims: Expected 2.375 mln; Prior
2.403 mln
0945 Chicago PMI for Dec: Expected 60.1; Prior 60.8
1000 Pending Homes Index for Nov: Prior 104.1
1000 Pending Sales Change mm for Nov: Expected 0.5 pct;
Prior -1.1 pct
($1= C$1.16)
(Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru)