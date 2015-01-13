Stock futures pointed to a slightly higher start for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday, with March futures on the S&P TSX index up 0.19 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET.

No economic data is due on Tuesday.

Canada's main stock index dropped on Monday after an oil outlook cut by Goldman Sachs sent the prices of the commodity and shares of energy companies sharply lower.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.63 percent at 7.15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.59 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.66 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Staffing firms Ikya Human Capital Solutions and TeamLease Services are looking to raise as much as $350 million in two separate listings, sources involved in both transactions told Reuters.

Goldcorp Inc will take an impairment charge of up to $2.7 billion on its new Cerro Negro mine in Argentina in the fourth quarter, the world's biggest gold miner by value said on Monday as it also announced that 2014 output was below its own forecast.

COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,239.10; +0.5 pct

US crude : $44.94; -2.5 pct

Brent crude : $46.04; -2.9 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,851; -2.8 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

CI Financial Corp : RBC cuts price target to C$37 from C$38

Sun Life Financial Inc : Barclays cuts price target to C$45 from C$47

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.6 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior 4.3 pct

0900 NFIB Business Optimism Index for Dec: Prior 98.10

1000 JOLTS Job openings for Nov: Expected 4.863 mln; Prior 4.834 mln

1000 IBD Economic Optimism Index for Jan: Prior 48.4

1400 Federal Budget for Dec: Expected $3.0 bln; Prior -$56.8 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.20) (Reporting by Abhinav Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)