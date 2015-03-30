Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock
index on Monday, with June futures on the S&P TSX index
down 0.05 percent at 7.30 a.m. ET.
Producer prices data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
finished lower on Friday in a retreat led by financial stocks
and by energy companies, which were pulled down by a sharp fall
in crude prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.56 percent at 7.30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.49 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.66 percent.
TOP STORIES
Health insurer UnitedHealth Group unit OptumRx Corp
agreed to buy pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran
Corp in a deal worth about $12.8 billion.
Barrick Gold Corp, which last year implemented a
new executive compensation plan after an outcry from
shareholders, paid Executive Chairman John Thornton $12.9
million in 2014, a third more than in 2013.
COMMODITIES AT 7.15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,182.90; -1.41 pct
US crude : $48.15; -1.51 pct
Brent crude : $55.80; -1.08 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,089; +0.56 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Calfrac Well Services : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$11 from C$12; rating "hold"
Entrec Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to
C$0.60 from C$0.70; rating "hold"
Strongco : Raymond James cuts price target to C$2.30
from C$2.50; rating "market perform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 Personal consumption real mm for Feb: Prior 0.3 pct
0830 Personal income mm for Feb: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.3
pct
0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Feb: Expected 0.2 pct;
Prior -0.2 pct
0830 Core PCE Price Index mm for Feb: Expected 0.1 pct;
Prior 0.1 pct
0830 Core PCE Price Index yy for Feb: Prior 1.3 pct
0830 PCE Price Index mm for Feb: Prior -0.5 pct
0830 PCE Price Index yy for Feb: Prior 0.2 pct
1000 Pending Homes Index for Feb: Prior 104.2
1000 Pending sales change mm for Feb: Expected 0.4 pct;
Prior 1.7 pct
1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Bus Index for Mar: Prior
-11.20
1300 Dallas Fed PCE for Feb: Prior -0.3 pct
($1= C$1.26)
