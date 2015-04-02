April 2 Stock futures pointed to a lower start for Canada's main stock index on Thursday ahead of an extended weekend.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.31 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Data on trade balance, exports and imports is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index gained on Wednesday as rising prices for commodities such as oil and bullion bolstered the energy and mining sectors, which together make up almost a third of the index.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.27 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.32 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian auto sales rose in March from a year earlier, industry data showed on Wednesday, even as several major manufacturers, including General Motors Co and Toyota Motor Corp, reported declines.

Canada's largest oil and gas company Suncor Energy Inc said on Wednesday that it expected to largely implement operating budget cuts of C$600 million-C$800 million in 2015, ahead of the previously projected two-year period.

Kinross Gold Corp said on Wednesday that mining and crushing operations at its Maricunga mine in northern Chile remained suspended following severe floods in the region last week.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,203.80; -0.36 pct

US crude : $49.01; -2.16 pct

Brent crude : $55.69; -2.47 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,981; -1.06 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Com Dev International Ltd : CIBC raises target to C$4.75 from C$4.40

Keyera Corp : CIBC raises price target to C$95.50 from C$94

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 International trade mm for Feb: Expected -$41.2 bln; Prior -$41.8 bln

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 285,000; Prior 282,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 297,000

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.405 mln; Prior 2.416 mln

0945 ISM-New York Index: Prior 677.6

1000 Durables ex-def, R mm for Feb: Prior -1 pct

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Feb: Prior -1.4 pct

1000 Factory orders mm for Feb: Expected -0.5 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Feb: Prior -0.4 pct

1000 Nondef cap ex-air R mm for Feb: Prior -1.4 pct

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Feb: Prior -1.8 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.26) (Reporting by Samarendra Sahoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)