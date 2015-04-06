April 6 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday after a dismal U.S. payrolls report led investors to pare bets the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates anytime soon.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.53 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Ivey PMI data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index closed higher on Thursday as shares of energy producers held on to gains despite falling oil prices, while most other major sectors were lifted by positive U.S. economic data.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.67 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET on Monday, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.68 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.66 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver promised on Thursday to deliver a balanced budget on April 21 despite the economic damage inflicted by low oil prices, and pledged to avoid what he called tax-and-spend plans that could damage a fragile recovery.

Canadian gold miner Barrick Gold Corp said on Friday it has settled 11 claims related to atrocities committed against women over the last two decades at its Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,219.7; +1.55 pct

US crude : $50.59; +2.95 pct

Brent crude : $56.48; +2.78 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Dream Unlimited (DRM). CIBC cuts price target to C$14 from C$14.50, based on the company's announcement that it would re-organize the management structure of Dream Office REIT

Richelieu Hardware (RCH). National Bank Financial raises target price to C$70 from C$65 after the company reported solid first-quarter results.

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 Markit company final PMI for Mar: Prior 58.5

0945 Markit Services PMI final for Mar: Prior 58.6

1000 Employment trends for Apr: Prior 127.8

1000 ISM N-Manuf PMI for Mar: Expected 56.5;Prior 56.9

1000 ISM N-Manuf Bus Act for Mar: Expected 59.5;Prior 59.4

1000 ISM N-Manuf Employment Index for Mar: Prior 56.4

1000 ISM N-Manuf New Orders Index for Mar: Prior 56.7

1000 ISM N-Manuf Price Paid Index for Mar: Prior 49.7

($1= C$1.25) (Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)