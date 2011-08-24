Aug 24 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded Japan's
sovereign debt and concerns over the health of the global
economy kept investors sensitive to risk.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures were lower following a sharp
rally on Tuesday. [.N]
* European markets were slightly higher, helped by hopes
that the United States would launch a new round of economic
stimulus. But mixed corporate results and a poor macroeconomic
outlook weighed on sentiment. [.EU]
* Markets in Asia were down, with the Nikkei falling 1
percent after Moody's downgrade spurred some foreign investors
to take profits, erasing intraday gains.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.04 percent in early trade.
* Oil was near $109 a barrel as supply disruptions balanced
against demand worries, and caution stalled investors ahead of
U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke's speech at the end
of the week. [O/R]
* Gold recovered after Tuesday's steep correction, with
investors wary of selling the metal ahead of news from this
week's central bank meeting in Jackson Hole and as a rebound in
equities faded. [GOL/]
* Copper was steady within a tight range due to uncertainty
over prospects for further monetary easing in the United
States, while China's demand prospects and a softer dollar lent
support. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Equitable Group ETC.TO: The mortgage lender said it has
become aware of a suspected fraud related to loans of up to $14
million. [ID:nL4E7JN4CA]
* Afexa Life Sciences Inc. FXA.TO: The maker of the
popular Cold-FX flu medicine, asked its shareholders to reject
the unsolicited takeover by Paladin Labs Inc PLB.TO, saying
the purchase price was inadequate. [ID:nL4E7JO0C3]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) price target cut to C$65 from
C$67, rating sector perform at National Bank; price target
raised to C$65 from C$64, rating sector performer at CIBC
* Nevsun Resources (NSU.TO) price target raised to C$8.50
from C$7.50; rating sector performer at CIBC
* Rio Alto Mining RIO.V coverage started with sector
outperformer rating and C$3.80 price target at CIBC ($1= $0.98
Canadian)
(Reporting by Anil Kumar; editing by Janet Guttsman)