Sept 1 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Thursday as commodity prices slipped while
investors keep a close watch on U.S. labor and manufacturing
data for clues on the state of the world's largest economy.
A survey showing euro zone manufacturing activity
contracted for the first time in almost two years may weigh on
Canadian stocks as well, fueling concern about the region's
debt crises.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday following
strong gains over the past several sessions as investors
awaited labor and manufacturing data for clues on the state of
the economy. [.N]
* European shares fell, snapping a three-day rally, with
miners lower on weaker copper prices after Chinese export
orders fell. [.EU]
* Asian markets rose with the Nikkei average above 9,000 for
the first time in two weeks.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.36 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude fell below $114 a barrel as European data
showed a sharp slowdown in manufacturing, raising fears of
slower economic growth and a decline in fuel demand. [O/R]
* Gold prices recovered some early losses after European
stock markets fell, snapping a three-day rally, and as
investors weighed up the prospect of a fresh round of
quantitative easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve. [GOL/]
* Copper fell on weak export orders from big metal consumer
China and a survey showing a contraction in manufacturing
activity in the euro zone, but supply concerns kept a floor
under prices. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO): The lender's quarterly
profit rose 23 percent due to stronger loan volumes, prompting
the company to raise its dividend, it said. [ID:nN1E77U1CO]
* Mosaid Technologies MSD.TO: The patent licensing firm
bought Luxembourg-based Core Wireless Licensing S.a.r.l in a
deal that adds nearly 2000 telecom and wireless patents to its
portfolio. [ID:nL4E7K121Z]
* Golden Predator Corp. GPD.TO: The company said it
acquired the Livingstone district in the Yukon, raising its
land holdings in the region by about 43 percent.
[ID:nL4E7K11W1]
* Cameco Corp. (CCO.TO): The uranium producer said it signed
an agreement with its partner, Kazatomprom, to increase annual
uranium production at Joint Venture Inkai LLP to 5.2 million
pounds from 3.9 million pounds. [ID:nL4E7K1026]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) price target cut to C$8 from
C$8.50 at CIBC
* CIBC (CM.TO) price target cut to C$87 from C$89; rating
sector perform at National Bank
* North American Energy Partners Inc (NOA.TO) price target
raised to C$7.50 from C$7 at CIBC
($1= $0.98 Canadian)
