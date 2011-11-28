Nov 28 Toronto's main stock index was set to
open higher on Monday as commodity prices rose on hopes that
Europe will unveil fresh measures to tackle the region's
growing debt crisis.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher
open.
* U.S. stock index futures jumped on optimism over the
latest round of proposals out of Europe to corral the growing
euro zone debt crisis. [.N]
* European shares jumped, led by bank and insurance stocks
on hopes euro zone leaders will unveil fresh measures to fight
the region's debt crisis, ahead of a summit next week. [.EU]
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 1.54 percent in early trade.
* Oil rose sharply, with U.S. crude futures climbing above
$100 per barrel as concerns of a supply disruption from the
Middle East overshadowed worries over oil demand growth and a
worsening economic outlook for the euro zone. [O/R]
* Gold rose above $1,700 to its highest level in a week,
helped by a strong euro and gains in equity markets, and hopes
Europe will unveil fresh measures to tackle the region's
growing debt crisis. [GOL/]
* Copper rallied to its highest in a week amid hopes about
Europe, although the metal remained vulnerable ahead of
European bond auctions later in the day. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Cameco Corp (CCO.TO): The uranium miner said it is backing
out of a bidding war for Hathor Exploration HAT.TO after
Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto sweetened its bid to C$654
million. [ID:nN1E7AR0BF]
* Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (CUF_u.TO): The
company plans to buy units of Canmarc REIT CMQ_u.TO it does
not already own, in a deal that values the latter at C$1.07
billion. [ID:nL4E7MS1XG]
* Bombardier Inc. (BBDa.TO) (BBDb.TO): The company's train
unit received a contract to make railway equipment for India's
Mumbai Railway Vikas Corp. [ID:nL4E7MS1WA]
* Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO.TO): The company and Ottawa have
resumed talks over a financial support package for the
Mackenzie gas pipeline in the Far North, but Imperial would not
say if it was any closer to proceeding with the C$16.2 billion
project.[ID:nN1E7AO1GI]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV.TO): coverage started with
outperform; price target C$7.75 at National Bank Financial
* Arcan Resources Ltd ARN.V: rating cut to sector
performer from sector outperformer; price target cut to C$7.25
from C$8 at CIBC
* Arianne Resources Inc (DAN.V): coverage started with
outperform; price target C$1.39 at National Bank Financial
* Avalon Rare Metals Inc (AVL.TO): coverage started with buy
rating; price target C$6 at Citigroup
($1= $1.03 Canadian)
