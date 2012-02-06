Feb 6 Canada's resource heavy index looked set to open lower on Monday, dragged down by commodities, as fears grew that Greece would balk at painful terms of a bailout deal needed to avoid a sovereign debt default.

Yet another deadline for Greece to respond to proposed terms for a new EU/IMF bailout slipped, and patience in Brussels has wore thin over the drawn-out negotiations.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.

* U.S. stock index futures fell, indicating the benchmark S&P 500 index could pull back after a five-week rally on concerns Greece will be unable to avoid a chaotic default as it tries to work out a new bailout package.

* European shares fell back from a six-month high, with investors worried about whether Greece can avoid a messy default as its politicians struggle to agree austerity measures needed to secure a bailout package. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call - Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters subscribers can register at ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global commodities benchmark, fell 0.29 percent in early trade.

* Oil slipped under $114 a barrel as traders and investors worried that a failure to agree a deal with Greece for a second bailout would suppress demand in the eurozone, but renewed tensions with Iran kept a floor under prices.

* Gold prices slipped in Europe, extending the previous session's 2 percent price drop, as concerns over the progress of talks on a Greek bailout weighed on the euro and on assets seen as higher risk such as stocks and commodities.

* Copper eased as the dollar rallied on concerns that Greece had yet to agree on the terms of a new bailout to avoid debt default and on continued lacklustre demand from top consumer China.

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp. : The company said it restarted gold production at its Jerritt Canyon mill in Nevada, United States.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS

Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.

* Angle Energy Inc : CIBC cuts price target to C$9.50 from C$11

* CML HealthCare Inc : National Bank Financial raises target to C$11 from C$10.50

* Contrans Group Inc : CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer

* GMP Capital Inc : CIBC starts with sector outperformer; price target C$15

* IBI Group Inc : CIBC cuts price target to C$16.50 from C$16.75

* New Flyer Industries Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$8.75

* Sprott Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$8 from C$7.50

* Rogers Communications Inc : Macquarie cuts to neutral from outperform ($1= $1.00 Canadian) (Reporting by Kishan Nair; editing by Frank McGurty)