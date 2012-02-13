Feb 13 Toronto's main stock index looked
set to open higher on Monday, in line with global markets, after
Greece's parliament finally approved a deeply unpopular
austerity bill to secure a second bailout from the EU/IMF to
avoid bankruptcy and a broader financial crisis.
Greek government was under pressure to convince a sceptical
euro zone that it would stick to the terms of a
multi-billion-euro rescue package endorsed by lawmakers despite
violent protests.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher open.
* U.S. stock index futures rose, indicating the S&P 500
would rebound from its biggest loss of the year as Greece's
parliament approved strict financial reforms needed to obtain
its latest bailout package.
* European share prices rose after Greece's parliament
approved the deeply unpopular austerity bill needed to secure
the next EU/IMF rescue package.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.47 percent in early trade.
* Crude oil prices rose, back towards six-month highs as
demand sensitive assets were boosted after Greece approved an
austerity bill to secure a second bailout.
* Gold prices climbed in Europe as news that Greece's
parliament had approved an austerity bill needed to release a
second round of bailout funds lifted the euro, while platinum
rose back towards a three-month high as supply issues flared up.
* Copper prices rose as the euro edged up after Greece's
parliament approved austerity measures to secure a much-needed
bailout, though worries over slack demand in China limited
gains.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Barrick Gold : The gold producer plans to sell its
more than 20 percent stake in Russian miner Highland Gold,
pulling out of the emerging gold producer after more than eight
years.
* Bombardier : Garuda Indonesia plans to
buy 18 regional passenger jets from Bombardier, the Indonesian
flag carrier's CEO Emirsyah Satar said.
* Air Canada : Canada's airline said on Sunday it
had reached a tentative agreement with the union representing
its Toronto flight dispatchers, the second deal for the airline
in two days.
* Canacol Energy Ltd. : The oil company posted a
narrower second-quarter loss, helped by a jump in average daily
sales volume.
* Grand Cache Coal Corp. : Winsway Coking Coal
Holdings Ltd said it received regulatory approval to seek a
shareholders' meeting on a proposed purchase of Grand Cache,
moving closer to the nearly $1 billion takeover.
* Angle Energy Inc. : The oil and gas company
expects 2012 production to rise 20 percent and forecast funds
from operations to increase 15 percent.
* Avion Gold Corp. : The West Africa-focused company
said production has started at its newly developed underground
mine at the Tabakoto gold deposit in Mali, West Africa.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Bank of Montreal : Barclays ups target to C$59
from C$58; rating equal weight
* Bank of Nova Scotia : Barclays ups target to C$51
from C$50; rating underweight
* Cameco Corp : CIBC cuts price target to C$37 from
C$39
* Claude Resources : NBF cuts price target to C$2.50
from C$2.90; rating outperform; CIBC cuts price target to C$2
from C$2.20
* IGM Financial : CIBC raises price target to C$51
from C$48.50
* National Bank of Canada : Barclays raises price
target to C$74 from C$72
* RBC : Barclays raises price target to C$52 from
C$51; rating equal weight
* TD Bank : Barclays raises price target to C$83 from
C$80; rating overweight
* Telus : NBF cuts price target to C$60 from C$61;
rating outperform
* Yellow Media : NBF cuts price target to C$0.01
from C$0.25; rating underperform
($1= $0.99 Canadian)
