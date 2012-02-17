Feb 17 Toronto's main stock index looked
set to open higher on Friday on hopes Greece will seal a
long-awaited bailout deal next week and avoid a messy debt
default.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher open.
* Canada's annual inflation rate edged up in January but the
increase is unlikely to put pressure on the Bank of Canada,
which looks set to keep interest rates on hold for much of 2012.
* The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high against the
U.S. dollar after the inflation data.
* U.S. stock index futures were little changed as investors
were set to take a breather from a rally that pushed the S&P 500
to a nine-month high in the previous session.
* European shares rose to hit a six and a half month high as
investors bet that Greece would sign a deal to secure a second
bailout by Monday and avoid a messy default, which could have
rippling effect in the financial markets.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.32 percent in early trade.
* Oil steadied near $120, supported by hopes for a
long-awaited Greek bailout deal and tension between OPEC
producer Iran and the West.
* Gold edged up, set for its first weekly gain in three
weeks, as growing confidence in a prompt deal between European
leaders and Greece over its second bailout eroded investor
appetite for low-yielding lower risk currencies.
* Copper rose on as hopes that Greece is now close to
securing a second bailout boosted market sentiment but the metal
was still on track for its second weekly loss running,
reflecting scarce demand from top consumer China.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Enbridge Inc. : The main transporter of Canadian
oil to the United States reported a 3 percent rise in
fourth-quarter profit on higher shipped volumes.
* Encana Corp. The natural gas producer's
fourth-quarter loss narrowed and the company said capital
spending will be 37 percent lower this year.
Separately, Encana said Mitsubishi Corp will invest C$2.9
billion for a 40 percent stake in a partnership for developing
the Cutbank Ridge gas assets in British Columbia.
* Anvil Mining : China's Minmetals Resources sealed
a C$1.3 billion bid for the Africa-focused copper miner, and
said it was on the lookout for copper, zinc and nickel
acquisitions for up to $7 billion.
* Crescent Point Energy Corp. : The independent oil
producer said on Thursday it will pay C$427 million to buy
properties from PetroBakken Energy Ltd so it can boost
production in the prolific Bakken oil field in southern
Saskatchewan.
* Fairfax Financial Holdings : The property and
casualty insurer said on Thursday its fourth-quarter loss
widened by 56 percent due to catastrophe claims and losses on
the company's equity hedges.
* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. : The softwood lumber
producer posted a fourth-quarter loss from continuing operations
hurt by weak lumber and pulp prices.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* European Goldfields : Canaccord Genuity cuts to
hold
* Inter Pipeline Fund : Canaccord Genuity raises
price target by C$1 to C$19
* Newalta Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises price
target to C$17 from C$16, rating buy
($1= $0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Kishan Nair; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)