Feb 29 Toronto's main stock index was set
to edge higher at the open on Wednesday after European banks
absorbed more than half a trillion euros as part of a European
Central Bank effort to stabilize the euro zone's financial
system.
Banks grabbed 530 billion euros at the central bank's second
offering of cheap three-year funds, fuelling expectations that
credit will flow to businesses and borrowing costs will ease for
governments hit by the euro zone crisis.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher open.
* The Canadian dollar surged to its strongest level in more
than 5 months against the U.S. dollar after a robust uptake of
the ECB's latest offer of cheap loans buoyed riskier assets.
* U.S. stock index futures edged up after the ECB operation.
* The euro dipped to a session low against the dollar in
volatile trade while European stocks gained and German Bunds
fell after the ECB move.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.02 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude oil gained more than $1 per barrel, snapping
two days of sharp falls.
* Gold eased, reversing a brief move higher after the ECB
fed cash-hungry commercial banks over half a trillion euros in
cheap loans, further greasing the wheels of the financial
system, but depressing the value of the euro.
* Copper prices rallied to a more than two-week high after
banks snapped up more than 500 billion in cheap funding from the
ECB aimed at injecting liquidity into the market, helping risky
assets push higher.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* TransForce Inc. : The trucker's fourth-quarter
profit rose by a fifth helped mainly by strong performance in
its energy services and package and courier segments.
* Quadra FNX : Europe's copper producer KGHM said
Canada's Minister of Industry agreed for its takeover of the
Canadian rival, clearing the last obstacle for the C$3 billion
deal.
* Torstar Corp : The publisher posted a 77 percent
rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped partly by higher revenue
from its digital segment, but said revenue outlook for the media
unit remains uncertain for the year.
* Toronto-Dominion Bank : The U.S. arm of the bank
has reached a settlement with investors who claimed it helped a
South Florida lawyer convicted of running a $1.2 billion Ponzi
scheme, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
* MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates : The satellite
and data distribution company posted a flat quarterly profit
from ongoing operations on Tuesday as revenue dipped, but it
boosted its dividend by 30 percent and growth at its satellite
imaging unit impressed analysts.
* Tim Hortons : The coffee shop chain looking to
make deeper inroads south of the border, is under mounting
pressure by animal rights activists to assure that its U.S. pork
and egg suppliers adopt more humane practices.
* Air Canada : Pilots at the airline said
on Tuesday they have asked the federal labor minister to appoint
a new co-mediator to assist in their contract talks with the
company after an incumbent resigned.
* Miranda Technologies Inc. : The broadcast
infrastructure provider quarterly earnings rose four percent,
helped by strong sales growth in the U.S. and the United
Kingdom.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Bank of Montreal : CIBC cuts price target to C$62
from C$63
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. : CIBC raises price
target to C$7.50 from C$7
* Calfrac Well Services Ltd. : CIBC raises price
target to C$42 from C$40
* Lake Shore Gold Corp. : RBC cuts price target to
C$2.70 from C$3
* MDA : CIBC cuts price target to C$47.50 from
C$48.50
* Morguard Real Estate Investment : RBC raises
price target to C$18 from C$17.50
* Parkland Fuel Corp. : Canaccord Genuity raises
target price to C$14 from C$12.50
* PetroMagdalena Energy : CIBC raises to sector
outperformer from sector performer
* SNC Lavalin Group Inc. : CIBC cuts price target to
C$53 from C$64
* Thompson Creek Metals Co Inc. : CIBC cuts price
target to C$13 from C$14
($1= $0.98 Canadian)
