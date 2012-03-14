March 14 Toronto's main stock index was
set for a higher open on Wednesday, tracking global markets,
after benign comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve and positive
stress test results from top U.S. banks boosted optimism.
Canadian energy stocks were expected to struggle, as Brent
crude oil dipped slightly on expectations for a build in U.S.
crude inventories and a stronger dollar.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher open.
* U.S. stock index futures edged higher, putting the
benchmark index on track for its sixth straight advance after
comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve on the economy and
banking sector helped boost optimism.
* European shares rose early to reach fresh 33-week highs,
led by financials as the U.S. Federal Reserve improved its
economic outlook for the world's largest economy and said most
U.S. banks had passed its stress tests.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.47 percent in early trade.
* Gold fell for a third day as investors switched to
equities after the U.S. Federal Reserve vowed to keep interest
rates low until 2014, while platinum prices held at premiums to
bullion on lingering worries about supply disruption.
* Copper eased falling from a one-week high hit in the
previous session as uncertainty about the outlook for demand
from top consumer China weighed on sentiment, with a strong
dollar adding pressure to base metals prices.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. : The independent
oil producer said its Horizon oil sands plant in northeastern
Alberta was back in operation since Tuesday, after an unplanned
maintenance hit activities at the site for a month.
* Bank of Montreal : The bank said its exchange
traded funds business surpassed C$5 billion in assets under
management (AUM).
* Timmins Gold Corp. : The miner raised its estimate
of total measured and indicated resources at its San Francisco
gold mine in Mexico by about 9 percent.
* GMP Capital Inc's : The company's fourth-quarter
profit fell, hurt primarily due to weaker performance in its
capital markets segment.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Alimentation Couche Tard : Canaccord Genuity
raises target to C$36.50 from C$34
* Alliance Grain : National Bank Financial cuts
price target to C$20 from C$21
* H&R REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises price target
to C$26.75 from C$25, rating buy
* NovaGold Resources : RBC cuts price target to C$10
from C$11, rating sector perform
* Pure Industrial : Canaccord Genuity raises target
to C$5.25 from C$5, rating buy
* Suncor Energy : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price
by C$2 to C$44, rating buy
* Transcontinental : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$16.10 from C$18.50; National Bank Financial cuts
target to C$15.50 from C$17
* TransGlobe Apartment : Canaccord Genuity raises
target to C$12.70 from C$12.30
* 5n Plus : National Bank Financial raises to
outperform from sector perform
($1= $0.99 Canadian)
