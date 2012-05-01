May 1 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
edge up at the open on Tuesday, extending gains from the
previous session, with investors expected to focus on results
from companies including Cameco Corp.
Toronto's main stock index finished at its highest level in
nearly a month on Monday and closed above its 200-day moving
average, which is typically seen as a bullish signal.
TOP STORIES
* Canada's largest oil producer and refiner, Suncor Energy
, posted higher-than-expected first-quarter earnings and
raised its dividend.
* Thomson Reuters Corp reported a
higher-than-expected profit for the first quarter on strong
sales in its tax and accounting division, and the company
affirmed its outlook for the year.
* Canadian oil and gas producer Talisman Energy Inc
reported a first-quarter profit on higher production of liquids
from Southeast Asia and North American shales, but it cut
capital spending plans again as gas prices remain weak.
* TMX Group : The consortium of Canadian financial
institutions bidding for the operator of the Toronto Stock
Exchange extended its offer for a seventh time on Monday and
announced two deals.
* WestJet Airlines Ltd, Canada's second-largest
airline, reported a 42 percent rise in first-quarter earnings
as it flew more passengers despite fare increases.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures <0#SXF:> traded up 0.09 percent
* U.S. stock futures <0#SP:>, <0#DJ:>, <0#ND:> were up
around 0.10 percent
* European shares were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 306.02; rose
0.02 percent
* Gold Futures : $1662.3; fell -0.07 percent
* US Crude : $104.72; fell -0.14 percent
* Brent Crude : $119.11; fell -0.3 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $8385; fell -0.18 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Canadian miner Alamos Gold reported a 65 percent
jump in first-quarter profit mainly on robust gold prices and a
tax gain.
* Canadian Oil Sands Ltd. : Quarterly profit at the
oil sands operator fell slightly as production dropped due to
unplanned maintenance on a major processing unit, the company
said.
* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. : The softwood lumber
producer posted a first-quarter loss from continuing operations,
hurt by higher costs and lower lumber and pulp prices.
* Bombardier Inc. : WestJet
said it has selected to supply aircraft for its new regional
airline, expected to launch in the second half of 2013.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Autocanada : Canaccord Genuity starts with buy
rating and C$13.50 target price; sees ample room to continue
raising dividend
* Cervus Equipment : National Bank Financial cuts to
sector perform on valuation, prospect of more downside for grain
prices by H2 of 2012
* Canfor Pulp Products : CIBC cuts to sector
performer from sector outperformer on cautious outlook on pulp
markets
* Fortress Paper : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$50 from C$55 on bleak outlook; keeps buy rating
* North Sea Energy : Northland Capital Partners
starts with buy rating; says shares offer good value at current
levels
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data include RBC manufacturing PMI
* Major U.S. events and data includes ISM, Construction
spending and Auto Sales
($1= $0.98 Canadian)
