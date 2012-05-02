GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
May 2 Canada's resource heavy main stock index looked set for a lower open on Wednesday, as weak euro zone manufacturing data offset optimism from recent corporate results and signs of strength in U.S factories.
TOP STORIES
* The euro zone's manufacturing sector slipped further into decline last month as a downturn that started in the periphery appears to be taking root among core members France and Germany, a survey showed.
* Barrick Gold said its first-quarter profit rose, driven by a surge in bullion prices, and the world's largest gold miner raised its quarterly dividend 33 percent.
* Canadian utility Fortis Inc's quarterly profit rose 4 percent partly on lower tax.
* Yamana Gold Inc said on Tuesday its quarterly profit rose 15 percent as revenue was boosted by higher production and stronger gold prices.
* Open Text Corp. : The business software company said on Tuesday it agreed to acquire EasyLink Services, a provider of cloud-based messaging services, for $232 million, in an attempt to tap business in the growing Cloud and mobile environments.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures <0#SXF:> traded down 0.54 percent
* U.S. stock futures <0#SP:>, <0#DJ:>, <0#ND:> were down around 0.20 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 306.95; fell 0.32 percent
* Gold Futures : $1649.6; fell 0.73 percent
* US Crude : $105.77; fell 0.37 percent
* Brent Crude : $119.19; fell 0.39 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $8321.5; fell 1.4 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Pason Systems Inc. : The oil field services provider's profit beat estimates, driven by increased oil drilling in North America, but the company expects growth to moderate this year as gas drilling rates decline.
* Intact Financial : The property and casualty insurer said its first-quarter operating profit rose 75 percent, topping estimates, as insurance premiums rose due to last year's acquisition of French insurer AXA's Canadian assets.
* Fairfax Financial : The property and casualty insurer run by investor Prem Watsa, reported a smaller than expected quarterly loss because of stronger underwriting results and lower investment losses.
* MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. : The surveillance and satellite imaging company posted an 18 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped in part by a foreign exchange gain.
* Genworth MI Canada Inc. : The residential mortgage insurer's quarterly profit rose, helped in part by higher net gains on investments.
* Ivanhoe Mines : The miner appointed a new CEO to replace founder Robert Friedland, who was ousted last month when the company's majority owner, global miner Rio Tinto, took control over management.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties : CIBC raises price target to C$29 from C$27.50 on strong 1st-qtr results
* Thomson Reuters : National Bank Financial raises to sector perform from underperform after quarterly results beat analysts' estimates
* Sprott Power : Canaccord Genuity starts with buy rating and price target of C$1.30; says company well positioned for rapid growth
* Westjet Airlines : CIBC raises price target to C$18.50 from C$17.50 on solid 1st-qtr results and strong valuations
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major U.S. events and data includes ADP employment report and factory orders
($1= $0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by Kishan Nair; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.