GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ease, dollar steadies after Fed-led losses
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance
May 7 Canada's resource heavy main stock index was set to open lower on Monday, tracking global markets, after Greek and French election results hurt investors' appetite for riskier assets.
TOP STORIES
* Short party for Hollande after French election win: Francois Hollande's honeymoon after his election as France's first centre-left president in 17 years was cut short on Monday by jittery financial markets eager for signals on his policies and how hard he will push back against German-led austerity.
* Greek conservatives begin hunt for governing partners: Greece plunged into turmoil on Monday after shock election results rejected a painful international bailout and left a big question mark over how the country could find a new government and stay in the euro.
* TransGlobe's profit rises on output, oil price: The oil and gas company's quarterly profit rose nearly four times on increased production and higher oil prices.
* Ithaca Energy sets deadline for bids: The oil and gas producer said it remained in dialogue with interested parties and has set a bid deadline after a newspaper reported that Kuwait's national oil company was no longer in talks to buy the Canadian company.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures <0#SXF:> traded down 0.45 percent
* U.S. stock futures <0#SP:>, <0#DJ:>, <0#ND:> were down around 0.43 percent
* European shares, traded lower
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 296.81; fell 0.11 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,639.2; fell 0.37 percent
* US Crude : $97.72; fell 0.78 percent
* Brent Crude : $112.96; fell 0.19 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $8,175.25; fell 0.43 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Nexen Inc. : The company said the Kakuna exploratory well in the Gulf of Mexico is being plugged and abandoned as it did not find oil or natural gas that had commercial viability.
* Ensign Energy Services Inc. The oilfield services provider reported a 32 percent rise in first-quarter profit on strong drilling activity in North America.
* Viterra Inc. : Glencore International Plc said on Friday that Canada's Competition Bureau will not stand in the way of its C$6.1-billion takeover bid for the grain handler.
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc. : The oil exploration and production company reported a quarterly loss, hurt by higher costs and foreign exchange losses.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Air Canada : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to C$4.75 from C$6.50 on slower margin recovery
* National Bank of Canada : Barclays cuts price target to C$78 from C$79; says cautious on a pullback in trading revenues
* Vermilion Energy : Barclays raises target price to C$51 from C$50, says the company has a solid growth outlook, strong management, and excellent financial position
* Suncor Energy Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price target by C$2 to C$46, and said it continues to expect the company to increase dividend
* Mercator Minerals : Canaccord Genuity downgrades to speculative buy from buy after the company cut its 2012 copper production view
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data due to be released include building permits
($1= $1 Canadian) (Reporting by Chandra Ramarathnam; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
