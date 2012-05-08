May 8 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Tuesday, as worries over the political uncertainty
in the euro zone crimped investor appetite and pushed
commodities lower.
TOP STORIES
* Greece's Left Coalition party will get an historic chance
to form a government opposed to the country's EU/IMF bailout,
after the mainstream conservatives failed to cobble together a
coalition following shock election results.
* HSBC beat expectations with an underlying first-quarter
profit of $6.8 billion as Europe's biggest bank saw a rebound in
investment banking, growth in Asia and a fall in U.S. bad debts.
* Franco-Nevada Corp said its first-quarter profit more than
doubled, largely driven by high bullion prices.
* Yellow Media Inc posted a C$2.9 billion net loss in the
first quarter on an impairment charge and the debt-ridden
company began a scramble to refinance debt set to mature from
this year.
* The Bank of Canada's low inflation mandate does not
prevent it from acting, in exceptional circumstances, to protect
overall financial stability, a senior official said on Monday.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures <0#SXF:> traded down 0.57 percent
* U.S. stock futures <0#SP:>, <0#DJ:>, <0#ND:> were down
around 0.13-0.21 percent
* European shares, inched lower
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 296.43; fell
0.35 percent
* Gold Futures : $1630.1; fell 0.55 percent
* US Crude : $97.37; fell 0.58 percent
* Brent Crude : $112.38; fell 0.69 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $8172.75; fell 0.03 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Air Canada : The airline and the union
representing its 3,000 pilots will start 10 days of talks on
Thursday under a Canadian government-appointed arbitrator,
according to an internal pilots memo, in a final effort to agree
on a new labor contract.
* Uranium One Inc. : The uranium producer's on
Monday reported a drop in quarterly profit as lower realized
uranium prices outweighed higher sales volumes.
* Alexco Resource Corp. : The miner's quarterly
profit fell 62 percent, hurt by lower metal prices.
* Avalon Rare Metals Inc. : The miner said on Monday
it expects delays in a feasibility study on its flagship
Nechalacho rare earth project in Canada's Northwest Territories,
as it needs more time to complete metallurgical studies.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Tim Hortons : Canaccord Genuity ups target to C$55
from C$52, ahead of the company's 1st-quarter results; rating
hold
* Enbridge Income Fund : National Bank Financial
raises target to C$25 from C$24.50 on strong Q1 earnings; rating
outperform
* Cineplex Inc : NBF raises price target to C$28.50
from C$28; and expects the company to increase its dividend
* Ensign Energy Services : CIBC cuts to sector
performer from sector outperformer on valuation
* Inmet Mining : CIBC cuts price target to C$68 from
C$84 to reflect added financing and execution risks associated
with the Cobre Panama project
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data include housing starts
($1= $0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Pronita Naidu and Chandra Ramarathnam; Editing by
Jeffrey Hodgson)