May 15 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
bounce off recent 2012 lows on Tuesday on strong German growth,
but gains may be capped as euro zone uncertainty kept investors
cautious.
TOP STORIES
* Germany's economy confounded expectations by posting
robust growth in the first quarter of the year while France
could summon up none at all and Italy slid further into
recession, data showed.
* Jamie Dimon faces growing calls to give up the
chairmanship of JPMorgan Chase & Co when shareholders of the
bank convene, days after it revealed losses of billions of
dollars in trades that were supposed to protect it from risk.
* Facebook Inc has increased the price range in Silicon
Valley's biggest-ever initial public offering to raise more than
$12 billion, giving the No.1 social network a valuation
potentially exceeding $100 billion.
* Fragrance company Coty Inc withdrew its $10.7 billion
takeover bid for Avon Products Inc on Monday, saying the world's
largest cosmetics direct seller had missed a deadline to start
discussing a deal that Coty first proposed in March.
* South America-focused oil and gas producer Canacol Energy
Ltd reported a quarterly profit on higher average daily
sales volume. [ID: nL4E8GF69L]
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures <0#SXF:> traded up 0.51 percent
* U.S. stock futures <0#SP:>, <0#DJ:>, <0#ND:> were up
around 0.4-0.74 percent
* European shares, were mixed
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 289.08; rose
0.22 percent
* Gold Futures : $1557.6; fell 0.19 percent
* US Crude : $94.93; rose 0.15 percent
* Brent Crude : $112.33; rose 0.68 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7818.25; fell 0.28 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* SouthGobi Resources : The coal miner expects coal
sales volumes to be weak due to customer concerns that Mongolia
may suspend the company's mining license and its proposed new
majority owner, China's Chalco, may take most of the mine's
supply.
* Calvalley Petroleum Inc. : Securities regulators
have charged the CEO of the oil explorer with insider trading,
expanding a case that began last year involving company's former
president.
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. : The Alberta
government said on Monday it has charged the independent oil
explorer with releasing poisonous hydrogen sulfide gas from its
Horizon oil sands plant two years ago and failing to report the
incident.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Chorus Aviation : National Bank Financial raises
to sector perform from underperform; cuts target to C$3.05 from
C$3.25
* Claude Resources Inc : CIBC cuts price target to
C$1.50 from C$1.70; says 2012 production outlook will be a
"stretch target"
* IBI Group Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$12 after weaker-than-expected 1st-quarter results
* Southgobi Resources : CIBC cuts target to C$11
from C$13 to reflect rising political uncertainties; sector
outperformer
* Valener : National Bank Financial raises to sector
perform from underperform on valuation
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major U.S. events and data includes consumer prices,
retail sales and real earnings
($1= $0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting By Chandra Ramarathnam; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)