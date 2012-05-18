May 18 Gold miners look set to help lead
Canada's resource heavy main stock index higher at the open on
Friday, as the precious metal surged for two consecutive
sessions, though growing worries over developments in the euro
zone may cast a shadow on possible gains.
TOP STORIES
* World shares slid and German borrowing costs hit record
lows on Friday as a deepening Spanish banking crisis,
uncertainty about Greece's future in the euro zone and
lackluster U.S. data bolstered safe-haven assets.
* Investors are bracing for Facebook's Wall Street debut
after the world's No.1 online social network raised about $16
billion in one of the biggest initial public offerings in U.S.
history.
* The European Commission and the European Central Bank are
working on scenarios in case Greece has to leave the euro zone,
EU trade commissioner Karel De Gucht has said.
* Leaders of major industrial economies meet this weekend to
try to tackle a full-blown crisis in Europe where fears are
growing that Greece could leave the euro zone bloc, threatening
the future of the common currency.
* Canadian inflation was slightly stronger than expected in
April, pushed higher partly by gasoline prices, but the annual
rate matched the Bank of Canada's target of 2.0 percent, up from
1.9 percent in March, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.
* Global insurers Manulife Financial Corp, Metlife and
Prudential Financial Corp are among suitors expected to place
first-round bids to buy ING Groep's Asia life insurance unit in
a deal worth about $6.5 billion to $7 billion, sources familiar
with the matter said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures <0#SXF:> traded up 0.7 percent
* U.S. stock futures <0#SP:>, <0#DJ:>, <0#ND:> were up
around 0.5 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 290.68; rose
0.39 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,590.8; rose 1.04 percent
* US Crude : $92.79; rose 0.25 percent
* Brent Crude : $106.96; fell 0.49 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7,745; rose 1.26 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* SMART Technologies Inc. : The company, which makes
digital whiteboard, posted a fourth-quarter loss as it sold
fewer interactive displays, and forecast dim prospects for 2013
citing uncertainty in education markets.
* Silvercorp Metals Inc. : The China-focused silver
miner reported on Thursday a lower fourth-quarter profit as
higher production costs offset increased sales volumes and
better realized metal prices.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Artis REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises target
price to C$17.50, and said the company is growing into a larger,
higher-quality REIT with a track record of successful
acquisitions.
* Canadian Pacific Railway : Citigroup raises
to buy, on hopes of turnaround, after resignation of former CEO
Fred Green
* Enbridge : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from
hold on the company's direct participation in Enbridge Energy
Partners LP projects
* Boardwalk REIT : National Bank raises price
target to C$63.75 from C$59.75 on strong quarterly results, and
said the company is well-positioned for rental rate growth
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes inflation for April
($1= $1.01 Canadian)
(Reporting By Pronita Naidu; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)