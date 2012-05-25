GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on Trump policy bets; S&P breaks $20 trillion
* U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Yellen testimony (Updates with U.S. market close, oil settlement prices)
May 25 Canada's resource heavy main stock index looked set to open lower on Friday, as lingering worries about a possible Greek exit from the euro zone offset firmer commodity prices.
TOP STORIES
* Europe's economic slowdown has hit the engine-room of the euro zone, including Germany, gloomy new indicators have revealed, adding urgency to the region's struggle to keep Greece's debt crisis from tearing the single currency apart.
* Shares in Spain's fourth-biggest lender, Bankia SA, were suspended on the Madrid stock exchange, ahead of an evening announcement when the bank is expected to ask the state for a rescue of more than 15 billion euros ($19 billion).
* Aerospace and industrial products maker Heroux-Devtek Inc posted a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its industrial business.
* Aerospace and industrial products maker Heroux-Devtek Inc posted a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its industrial business.

* Canada's Garda World Security Corp's profit rose as its security solutions segment benefited from robust demand in emerging markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures <0#SXF:> traded lower.
* U.S. stock futures <0#SP:>, <0#DJ:>, <0#ND:> were mixed around -0.1 to 0.1 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 282.6; was up 0.24 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,557.4; rose 0.01 percent
* US Crude : $91.07; rose 0.45 percent
* Brent Crude : $107.11; rose 0.53 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7,655; rose 0.53 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Enbridge Inc. : The pipeline operator said on Thursday shippers on its Ozark and Spearhead crude oil pipelines had overbooked capacity for June.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Agrium : NBF starts with underperform rating as declining grain prices could take a toll on the company's sales and margins; price target $71
* RBC : CIBC cuts price target on stock on softer-than-expected Q2 results
* TD Bank : RBC cuts price target to C$98 from C$99 on valuation; rating outperform
* Computer Modelling Group : NBF raises price target to C$18.50 from C$17 on strong Q4 results
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major economic indicators scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index and ECRI weekly index
($1= $1.02 Canadian) (Reporting By Mohit Malukani; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
