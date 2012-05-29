May 29 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Tuesday, tracking global markets that rose on
possibility of further policy stimulus in China.
TOP STORIES
* The official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday,
citing unidentified sources, that China's biggest banks appeared
to have accelerated lending toward the end of this month as
Beijing starts to fast-track its approval of infrastructure
investments in an effort to stem sagging growth. (nL4E8GT0AU)
* Bank of Nova Scotia's second-quarter operating
profit rose as international banking and lending profits grew,
Canada's No. 3 bank said.
* Spain will recapitalize nationalized lender Bankia by
issuing new debt, not by injecting bonds into the lender, and
will likely adopt on Friday a new mechanism to back its regions'
debt, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Samsung Electronics launched its top-of-the-range Galaxy
S3 smartphone in Europe on Tuesday, aiming to outsell the
previous model that helped the South Korean company topple Apple
as the world's largest smartphone maker.
* South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti Ltd has agreed to buy the
50 percent of Brazil's Crixas gold mine it does not already own
for $220 million cash from Kinross Gold Corp as part of
its drive to expand in the Americas.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures <0#SXF:> traded up 0.17 percent
* U.S. stock futures <0#SP:>, <0#DJ:>, <0#ND:> were up
around 0.5 pct to 0.6 pct percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 282.42; was up
0.17 percent
* Gold Futures : $1,575.4; rose 0.42 percent
* US Crude : $91.16; rose 0.33 percent
* Brent Crude : $106.93; fell 0.19 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7,702.25; rose 0.22 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Lone Pine Resources Inc. : Forest Oil Corp said a
lawsuit was brought against it and Lone Pine Resources, which it
earlier owned, that alleged Lone Pine made false statements and
hid certain facts in its IPO prospectus.
* Postmedia Network Canada Corp : The publisher of
Canada's largest chain of daily newspapers will cut costs by
dropping some Sunday editions, charging online fees for several
titles and centralizing more editorial production, it said on
Monday.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Leisureworld Senior Care : CIBC raises price target
to C$12.50 from C$12.25, says latest acquisition boosts growth
outlook
* Parex Resources : CIBC raises to sector
outperformer from sector performer in anticipation of positive
exploration well results
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic indicators scheduled for
release
* Major U.S. events and data includes S&P Case/Shiller home
price index, consumer confidence and Chicago Fed Midwest
manufacturing index are on the calendar
($1= $1.02 Canadian)
