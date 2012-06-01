June 1 Canada's resource heavy main stock index
looked set to open lower on Friday following sharp losses in
global equity and commodity markets, as a slew of economic data
from euro zone and China fueled worries about global recovery.
TOP STORIES
* Some of the world's major economies are faltering or
shrinking, with Chinese factory output barely growing and
powerful European manufacturing countries falling deeper into
malaise, surveys showed.
* Spain's government has delayed by at least a week the
adoption of a new mechanism to ease the funding problems of its
heavily indebted regions, a government source said.
* BP put its half-share of its huge Russian joint venture up
for sale, a bold step that would abandon nearly a third of BP's
output, cut it loose from hostile partners and let the Russian
state tighten its grip on the world's biggest oil industry.
* Trains will start rolling again at Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd after the Canadian Senate passed
back-to-work legislation on Thursday evening, and the railroad
expects operations to be back to normal within 48 hours.
* Nokia struck back at Google over its accusation that the
cellphone maker was colluding with Microsoft to make money out
of their patents.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures <0#SXF:> traded down 1.02 percent
* U.S. stock futures <0#SP:>, <0#DJ:>, <0#ND:> were down
around 0.8 to 1 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jeffries CRB Index : 268.4; fell
1.67 percent
* Gold Futures : $1551.4; fell 0.72 percent
* US Crude : $84.12; fell 2.79 percent
* Brent Crude : $99.97; fell 2.85 percent
* LME 3-month Copper : $7363.5; fell -0.85 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Open Energy Corp. : Cequence Energy Ltd.
said it will buy Open Energy in an all-stock deal that values
the oil and gas company at about C$97 million, as it looks to
tap into liquids-rich natural gas assets in Alberta.
* Research In Motion : The BlackBerry maker is free
to use the BBM moniker for its popular BlackBerry Messenger
instant messaging service after a court ruled the use did not
infringe on the trademark of a company that measures Canadian
television and radio audiences.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* CIBC : National Bank Financial cuts target to C$80
from C$82 and said its exit from the mortgage brokerage channel
is suppressing balance sheet growth
* Fairborne Energy Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts to
speculative buy from buy as the Clive assets sale fell through
* National Bank of Canada : Barclays raises price
target to C$79 from C$78 on strong 2nd-qtr profit
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes
* Major U.S. events and data includes non-farm payrolls,
personal income and auto sales
($1= $1.03 Canadian)
