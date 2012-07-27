July 27 Toronto's resource-heavy index looked
set to open higher on Friday, tracking global markets on
reinvigorated hopes that central bank meetings next week will
bring new steps to help the struggling global economy.
TOP STORIES
* Canadian paper maker Domtar Corp posted a 9
percent rise in second-quarter profit on growth at its personal
care segment.
* TMX Group Inc, operator of the Toronto Stock
Exchange, reported a sharp fall in second-quarter profit ahead
of its C$3.8 billion takeover by the Maple Group consortium.
* Canadian toy maker Mega Brands Inc's quarterly
profit rose five-fold on higher sales in North America.
* Canadian trucker TransForce Inc reported a 30
percent higher second-quarter profit on improved performance of
its package and courier unit.
* Germany's powerful Bundesbank pushed back on Friday against
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's pledge to do
whatever is necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse,
but markets rallied on a report of imminent policy action.
* China's state oil company CNOOC has asked the U.S.
government to review its $15.1 billion takeover bid for Canadian
oil company Nexen, which has about 10 percent of its
assets in the United States, a source close to CNOOC told
Reuters on Friday.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call - Canada
-- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters
subscribers can register at
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures <0#SXF:> traded up 0.29 percent
* U.S. stock futures <0#SP:>, <0#DJ:>, <0#ND:> were up around
0.40 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 298.17; rose
0.24 percent
* Gold futures : $1,613.4; fell 0.1 percent
* US crude : $89.71; rose 0.36 percent
* Brent crude : $105.88; rose 0.59 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,560.25; rose 1.35 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Canfor Corp. : The forest products company's
quarterly profit more than doubled on strong demand in both
North American and offshore markets.
* Capital Power Corp. : The independent power
producer posted a wider second-quarter loss on higher costs and
unplanned outages.
* MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. : The
surveillance and satellite imaging company posted a
second-quarter loss as it took a share-based compensation
charge.
* Fairfax Financial : The property and casualty
insurer run by contrarian investor Prem Watsa, said on Thursday
its second-quarter profit rose 14 percent, helped by stronger
underwriting results and hurt by lower investment gains.
* Air Canada said on Thursday that Aveos, its former
aircraft maintenance firm, which sought creditor protection
earlier this year, has been unable to drum up bids for its
engine maintenance and airframe maintenance businesses.
* Viterra Inc. : Glencore International Plc has won
approval from Australian regulators for its C$6.1 billion
takeover of the grain handler.
* Harry Winston Diamond : The diamond miner is in
advanced talks to buy Rio Tinto's 60 percent stake in the Diavik
Mine, according to a report on the Financial Times website
citing two industry sources.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Agnico Eagle Mines : Salman Partners raises to buy
from hold on the back of a second sequential solid quarter and
raised full-year outlook; Raymond James raises target to $50
from $45.50
* Alamos Gold : CIBC cuts price target to C$21 from
C$23 and rates sector performer on lower-than-expected second
quarter earnings due to weak mining output
* Canfor Pulp Products : CIBC cuts price target to
C$10.50 from C$15 on substantial dividend cut and weak pulp
market outlook
* Goldcorp Inc. : RBC cuts price target to $51 from $52
on challenges associated with mining work in Argentina, seismic
activity at Red Lake and water shortage issues at the Penasquito
mine
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major U.S. events and data includes GDP data and
Reuters/University of Michigan sentiment index
($1= $ 1.00 Canadian)
(Reporting by Kishan Nair)