Aug 8 Canada's resource-heavy main stock index
looked set to open lower on Wednesday, led by a fall in
commodity prices, as appetite for riskier assets lost steam on
disappointing euro zone data and doubts about early central bank
action to tackle declining global growth.
TOP STORIES
* German imports fell sharply for the second time in three
months in June and exports also dropped, data showed, adding to
signs the single currency bloc's crisis is beginning to hurt
Europe's largest economy.
* Britain's economy will barely grow this year and may have
taken a bigger hit from the euro zone debt crisis than thought,
the Bank of England said, but it gave little indication that it
would rush to pour further stimulus into the economy.
* BCE Inc reported a surge in its quarterly profit
on Wednesday, as strong results from its wireless and media arms
spurred Canada's largest telecom player to also lift its
full-year earnings outlook and dividend payout.
* Air Canada said operating earnings fell 14
percent for the second quarter as labor disruptions and closure
of its plane maintenance contractor weighed on the results.
* Canadian miner Nevsun Resources Ltd's quarterly
profit rose 12 percent as it realized higher prices for gold
sold, and the company raised its gold production forecast for
the year.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures <0#SXF:> traded down 0.32 percent
* U.S. stock futures <0#SP:>, <0#DJ:>, <0#ND:> were down in
the range of -0.04 percent to -0.26 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 302.79; fell
0.36 percent
* Gold futures : $1,603.3; fell 0.4 percent
* US crude : $93.27; fell 0.42 percent
* Brent crude : $111.43; fell 0.51 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,517.5; fell 0.82 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Surge Energy Inc. : The oil and gas company's
second-quarter profit jumped four-fold on higher oil and natural
gas liquids production.
* Enbridge Inc. : The pipeline operator on Tuesday
restarted an oil pipeline that ships Canadian crude to Chicago
area refiners, 11 days after it spilled more than 1,000 barrels
of crude onto a Wisconsin field.
* BCE Inc. : Three cable companies have banded
together to call on Canadian regulators to block BCE Inc's
planned C$3 billion takeover of Astral Media arguing
the deal would reduce competition and lead to higher fees for
viewers. In a press conference on Tuesday, the chief executives
of Cogeco Cable Inc, Eastlink and Quebecor Inc
said the Astral deal would harm the broadcasting
industry and lead to higher costs for programming services.
* Endeavour Mining Corp. : The company said it will
buy Avion Gold Corp for C$389 million in an all-stock
deal as it looks to expand in West Africa.
* Allied Nevada Gold Corp. The gold miner posted a
69 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher gold prices and
lower costs.
* Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. : The North
American homebuilder reported a 16 percent increase in
second-quarter profit on improved selling prices and higher
order bookings.
* Trilogy Energy Corp. : The natural gas-focused
company's second-quarter profit plunged on weak natural gas
prices and the company cut its production forecast for the full
year.
* Chinook Urban Mining : A consortium including
Chinook Urban Mining and JP Morgan has made a 520 million pound
cash offer for British waste manager Biffa, the Guardian
reported.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Agrium : RBC raises target price to $125 from
$120 on its U.S. listed stock citing company's outlook and the
share repurchase program announcement, rates outperform
* Brookfield Renewable : CIBC raises target price
to C$29.50 from C$28 on the long-term portfolio and dividend
growth expected from the fund
* Canam : NBF raises price target to C$5.75 from C$5
after the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter
results, rates sector perform
* Petrominerales : CIBC cuts target to C$14 from
C$19.50 due to the lack of certainty on future growth, rates
sector performer
* TVA : CIBC cuts target price to C$10 from C$12
after the company reported weak second-quarter results, rates
sector perform
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes productivity and unit
labor costs
($1= $0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting By Mohit Malukani; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)