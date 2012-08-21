Aug 21 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher as markets remain optimistic that strategy being
drawn up by the European Central Bank would help tackle the
region's debt crisis.
TOP STORIES
* China's leading offshore oil producer CNOOC Ltd said its
first-half net profit fell by almost a fifth - twice as much as
the market had expected - and it cut its dividend by 40 percent
to make room for its $15.1 billion acquisition of Canadian oil
firm Nexen Inc.
* Glencore's $30 billion bid for miner Xstrata
is not a "must-do deal" its chief executive said, in the
company's strongest suggestion yet that it will not yield to key
shareholder Qatar's demands for an improved offer.
* Spain's short-term borrowing costs dropped at auction as
investors bet the European Central Bank will intervene on bond
markets, but a lack of detail over when and how it will act
meant yields remained punishingly high.
* Britain's government finances veered further off track in
July after a shortfall in corporation tax revenues and higher
spending led to an unexpected deficit in a month that normally
has strong tax receipts.
* Japan's Elpida Memory, which failed earlier this year, said
it had submitted a restructuring plan to the Tokyo District
Court, as expected following its agreement to be bought by U.S.
chipmaker Micron Technology Inc.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.2 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.2 to 0.3 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 306.25; rose
0.49 percent
* Gold futures : $1,624.9; rose 0.3 percent
* US crude : $96.68; rose 0.74 percent
* Brent crude : $114.49; rose 0.69 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7,546.5; rose 1.21 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Heritage Oil : The company will sell part of a gas
block and borrow money from Genel Energy Plc to raise $450
million, easing concerns about how it will fund oilfield
purchases in Nigeria.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Encana : SogGen cuts to sell from hold
* Enerplus : CIBC ups target to C$15 from C$14.50
after the company sold 8 percent stake in Laricina for C$141
million
* Franco-Nevada : RBC cuts to sector perform from
outperform, says the agreement on Inmet's Cobre Panama project
is unlikely to give near-term cash flows
* Pershimco Resources : NBF starts with sectorperform
and a price target C$1.00 to reflect the junior gold developer
stage of the company which may take time to catch up with
valuation
* Pure Energy Services : Canaccord Genuity cuts to
hold from buy, says the company's share price of C$10.93 after
acquisition by FMC Technologies, results in limited
upside to the C$11.00 target price
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes wholesale trade
* Major U.S. events and data includes Redbook chain store
sales