Sept 20 Canada's main stock index looked set to open lower as weak purchasing managers index data from China and Europe raised global growth concerns.
TOP STORIES
* The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week, unwinding some of the weather-related spike during the previous week, but the underlying tone of the report pointed to some weakening in the labor market.
* Manufacturing in China contracted for the 11th month in a row in September, according to a private sector survey of factory managers that indicated the world's second largest economy remains on track for a seventh quarter of slowing growth.
* The European Central Bank's aggressive new bond-buying plan has so far failed to inspire any major improvement in business at ailing euro zone companies, unexpectedly gloomy surveys showed.
* Nexen Inc should have an easy time getting its shareholders to approve the $15.1 billion takeover of the Canadian oil and gas producer by China's CNOOC Ltd.
* Goldcorp is considering teaming up with Mexico's Fresnillo to develop a new precious metals venture in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded down 0.28 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were down around 0.3 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 307.95; fell 0.15 percent
* Gold futures : $1,762; fell 0.4 percent
* US crude : $91.85; fell 0.14 percent
* Brent crude : $108.73; rose 0.5 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,225; fell 1.5 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Yellow Media Inc. : The company said the Quebec Supreme Court suspended all its debt-related obligations starting from Sept. 30, as it readies to consider the company's recapitalization plan next month.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters.
* Allied Properties REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$33.60, says the company's growth strategy has evolved and the size of "value-add" projects has risen dramatically
* Canadian Pacific Railway : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$90 from C$85 citing excellent long-term EPS growth potential
* Colossus Minerals : Canaccord Genuity raises price target to C$10 from C$9 after the company announced that it entered into an agreement with Sandstorm Gold to sell SSL a gold, platinum and palladium stream over the life of the Serra Pelada mine.
* Constellation Software : National Bank Financial ups target to C$115 from C$105 on expectations of a robust pace of acquisitions in 2012 and 2013
* Sandstorm Gold Ltd. : National Bank Financial raises target to C$15.25 from C$15, says the acquisition of gold and platinum streams from Colossus' Serra Pelada mine will be accretive to the company
ON THE CALENDAR
* No Major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial claims, continuing claims, Markit manufacturing PMI, lead indicators and Philly Fed index
