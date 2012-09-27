Sept 27 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Thursday, after the Chinese central bank made its
largest weekly injection in money markets, with investors
speculating that China could launch more stimulus to boost
economic growth.
TOP STORIES
* China's central bank injected a net 365 billion yuan into
money markets this week, traders said, the largest weekly
injection in history, as regulators struggle to maintain
liquidity without producing inflation as forex inflows slow.
* Spain will announce a series of economic reforms and a
tight 2013 budget, aiming to avoid the political humiliation of
having Brussels impose conditions on a request for an
international bailout.
* China's CNOOC Ltd believes it is poised to win Canada's
go-ahead for the $15.1 billion purchase of oil producer Nexen
Inc, after talks with provincial leaders boosted its confidence
that Canada values China as an investor in its huge oil sands
sector and as a future energy customer, sources said.
* EU regulators are preparing to charge Microsoft Corp for
failing to comply with a 2009 ruling ordering it to offer users
a choice of web browsers, the EU's antitrust chief said.
* Euro zone economic sentiment defied expectations of
stabilization and again fell sharply in September, underlining
the economic gloom brought on by the sovereign debt crisis as
the euro zone sinks into a recession.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.63 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 0.49 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 305.13; rose
0.46 percent
* Gold futures : $1,754.9; rose 0.24 percent
* US crude : $90.85; rose 0.97 percent
* Brent crude : $111.03; rose 0.9 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,182.25; rose 0.77 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Enbridge Inc. : Environmental groups have launched
legal action against the Canadian government to force it to
protect endangered species along the route of the pipeline
maker's proposed C$6 billion Northern Gateway crude oil pipeline
and in West Coast waters where oil tankers would pick up the
Gateway crude.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* AGF Management Ltd. : Canaccord Genuity cuts to
hold from buy, Barclays cuts target to C$12 from C$13, National
Bank Financial cuts target price to C$11.50 from C$12 on the
fund manager's lower-than-expected third-quarter results
* Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. : Barclays
starts with an overweight rating citing the planned spin-out of
PetroBakken and on its cash and heavy oil assets
* Sulliden Gold Corp Ltd. : Raymond James cuts
target price to C$2 from C$2.90, says the Shahuindo Project in
Peru could be financed by internal cash flow versus the current
50-50 debt-equity financing
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data include corporate profits, real
GDP, durable goods, initial claims, pending home sales and
building permits