Dec 12 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Wednesday, as investors bet the U.S. Federal
Reserve will unveil a fresh round of stimulus for the economy.
TOP STORIES
* The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to announce a fresh
round of bond buying as part of its efforts to support a fragile
economic recovery threatened by political wrangling over the
government's budget.
* Cenovus Energy Inc said it expects to produce
nearly 14 percent more oil next year as it ramps up output at
its Christina Lake oil sands project in northern Alberta.
* Range Resources Corp said it expects capital
spending to fall 19 percent to $1.3 billion in 2013, with nearly
85 percent of the budget going to its oil and liquids-rich
operations in the Marcellus and Horizontal Mississippian shale
fields.
* Avon Products Inc said it will cut about 1,500 jobs
globally and will exit the South Korea and Vietnam markets as
part of a turnaround plan announced in November.
* DuPont boosted its 2012 forecast and announced a $1 billion
stock buy-back on Tuesday, a positive sign that demand has begun
to improve slightly for the company's Kevlar, Corian and other
products.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.34 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.17 percent to 0.29 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 295.4327;
rose 0.39 percent
* Gold futures : $1713.5; rose 0.31 percent
* US crude : $86.47; rose 0.79 percent
* Brent crude : $109.07; rose 0.98 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8130.4; rose 0.44 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Athabasca Oil Corp. : The company said on Tuesday
it is still looking to complete a joint venture deal on some of
its northern Alberta oil sands properties despite new Canadian
rules, as its as-yet-unnamed partner is seeking its own
approvals for the transaction.
* Husky Energy Inc. : Hourly workers represented by
the United Steelworkers union at Husky Energy's 155,000 barrel
per day Lima, Ohio, refinery approved a new three-year contract
with the company in a Monday night vote, the union said.
* Nexen Inc. : Alberta is in the process of choosing
a marketer for the crude oil it collects in lieu of cash
royalties, a role now mostly filled by the company, whose
takeover by China's state-owned CNOOC Ltd was approved by Ottawa
last week.
* Spartan Oil Corp. : The company said it has agreed
to be acquired by Bonterra Energy Corp and terminated
its earlier agreement with Pinecrest Energy Inc.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Discovery Air Inc. : Canaccord Genuity cuts target
to C$3.50 from C$3.75 on a reduced EDITDA estimate which drives
a lower free cash forecast and a higher debt estimate
* North West Co Inc. : Barclays ups target to C$22
from C$21, expects gross margin gains to drive EPS growth and
efficiency savings to offset slowing sales growth
* Nuvista Energy Ltd. : CIBC ups target to C$7 from
C$6.50 after the company issued shares on a regular and
flow-through basis making it well-financed to execute on the
next stage of its Montney delineation program, which sets up a
strong second half of 2013 and 2014
* Pacific and Western Credit Corp. : Canaccord
Genuity cuts target to C$2 from C$2.50 reflecting expectations
of a slower ramp up in credit cards and the company's bankruptcy
trustee program
* WiLan Inc. : CIBC cuts price target to C$8 from
C$10 after the U.S. Court of Appeals issued a ruling affirming
the NY court's ruling that LG did not infringe the '402 v-chip
patent which is a negative for the company's v-chip opportunity
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for
release
* Major U.S. events and data includes import and export
prices, federal budget and the FOMC rate