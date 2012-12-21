Dec 21 Toronto stock index futures pointed to a
slightly lower open on Friday after a proposal from Republican
leader John Boehner failed to gain enough support from his party
members, deepening uncertainty over the chances of a U.S. budget
deal by year-end.
TOP STORIES
* Research In Motion shares tumbled more than 10
percent on Thursday after the company reported the first ever
decline in its subscriber numbers and outlined plans to
transform the way it charges for its BlackBerry services.
* Republican lawmakers delivered a stinging rebuke to their
leader, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, on
Thursday when they failed to back an effort designed to extract
concessions from President Barack Obama in year-end "fiscal
cliff" talks.
* Canadian inflation likely remained tame in November as
gasoline prices fell and economic growth remained sluggish,
keeping pressure off the Bank of Canada to resume raising
interest rates.
* The main unit of media and telecom company Cogeco Inc
, said it would buy PEER 1 Network Enterprises Inc
for about C$526 million to expand its cloud computing
and data hosting services.
* German consumer morale dropped for the fourth month
running to its lowest level in more than a year as shoppers
become increasingly wary of the effect the euro zone debt crisis
is having on Europe's largest economy.
* Siemens AG said it plans to cut almost 1,100 jobs in
Germany as the engineering giant trims costs to make its energy
operations more profitable.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded lower
* U.S. stock futures , , were down
around 1.25 percent
* European shares, were down
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 294.1663;
fell 0.26 percent
* Gold futures : $1646.6; rose 0.1 percent
* US crude : $88.93; fell 1.33 percent
* Brent crude : $109.42; fell 0.71 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $7798; rose 0.36 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Air Canada : Lufthansa, United Airlines and Air
Canada have offered to make slots available to competitors on
the Frankfurt to New York route to try to resolve an EU
anti-trust enquiry into their transatlantic cooperation deal.
* Oando Energy Resources Inc. : The oil giant
ConocoPhillips will sell its Nigerian businesses to the company
for about $1.79 billion, the companies said on Thursday.
* Teck Resources Ltd : The diversified miner said
it expects first quarter coal production will be unscathed by
damage to a berth at key shipping point Westshore Terminals.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Brigus Gold : BMO starts with market perform
rating and sets a price target of C$1.15, says the company is an
emerging gold producer that provides investors production growth
of about 56 percent over the next three years
* Capstone Mining : Canaccord Genuity cuts target
price to C$3.15 from C$3.25 citing the 2013 operating and
capital outlook came slightly below Canaccord's expectations
* Petrominerales : CIBC raises to sector performer
from sector underperformer after the company entered into an
agreement to acquire a 75 percent interest in a company focused
on developing a large oil resource in Brazil
* RIM : National Bank Financial cuts to underperform
from sector perform and cuts target price of its U.S. listed
shares to $10 from $15 after the management disclosed that
monthly services revenue will undergo a change to a tiered menu
* Rio Alto Mining : BMO starts with market perform
rating and sets a price target of C$5.50, says the company is an
emerging gold-copper producer that provides investors production
growth of about 15 percent between 2012-2014
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes consumer price
inflation and GDP
* Major U.S. events and data includes personal income,
consumption, spending, durable goods, Chicago Fed index,
Reuters/UMich business sentiment, current conditions and
expectations