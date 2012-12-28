Dec 28 Canada's main stock index looked set to open lower on Friday as investors waited to see if a deal to avoid the U.S. "fiscal cliff" would be reached before a New Year deadline.

TOP STORIES

* President Barack Obama and lawmakers are launching a last-chance round of budget talks days before a New Year's deadline to reach a deal or watch the economy go off a "fiscal cliff."

* China's CNOOC Ltd said it expects its $15.1 billion takeover of Canadian oil and gas producer Nexen Inc to close in the first quarter of 2013 at the earliest, a move that could be aimed at giving U.S. regulators more time to approve a sensitive aspect of the deal.

* Greece's central bank said the country's four biggest banks needed 27.5 billion euros of fresh capital to restore their solvency ratios, confirming disclosures by the lenders last week.

* Mike Lynch, the founder of the software firm sold to Hewlett-Packard last year in a deal tainted by accusations of accounting fraud, said he would defend the company's accounts to U.S Federal investigators.

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Canada stock futures traded down 0.25 percent

* U.S. stock futures , , were down around 0.45 percent

* European shares, were down

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 295.4688; fell 0.18 percent

* Gold futures : $1659.9; fell 0.17 percent

* US crude : $90.85; fell 0.02 percent

* Brent crude : $110.48; fell 0.29 percent

* LME 3-month copper : $7889.25; fell 0.33 percent

ON THE CALENDAR

* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release

* Major U.S. events and data includes Chicago PMI and pending home sales