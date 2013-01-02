Jan 2 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open sharply higher, tracking global markets, after U.S.
lawmakers reached the all-important deal to avert the fiscal
crisis in the world's largest economy.
TOP STORIES
* The United States averted economic calamity on Tuesday
when lawmakers approved a deal to prevent huge tax hikes and
spending cuts that would have pushed the world's largest economy
off a "fiscal cliff" and into recession.
* ArcelorMittal, the world's biggest steelmaker, will sell a
15 percent stake in one of its Canadian iron ore operations,
raising $1.1 billion to help pay off debt at a time of sluggish
demand.
* Manufacturing activity in Asia expanded in December as
China's economy showed signs of revival but export demand was
uneven, pointing to further sluggish growth for the region,
business surveys suggest.
* Outgoing Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said that the
next government needs to have a broad parliamentary majority so
that it can reduce the number of lawmakers, change the electoral
law and overhaul the institutional system.
* The slowdown in euro zone factory activity deepened in
December as new orders tumbled, a business survey showed,
suggesting the economy may have slipped further into recession
in the last quarter of 2012.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 1.63 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up
around 1.29 percent and 1.97 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 297.8418;
rose 0.81 percent
* Gold futures : $1,687.5; rose 0.76 percent
* US crude : $93.3; rose 1.61 percent
* Brent crude : $112.24; rose 1.02 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,130.25; rose 2.51 percent
ON THE CALENDAR
* Major Canadian economic data includes RBC Manufacturing
PMI
* Major U.S. events and data includes FOMC minutes, Markit
manufacturing PMI and ISM