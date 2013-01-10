Jan 10 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Thursday after better-than-expected Chinese
export data lured investors to riskier assets.
TOP STORIES
* China's export growth rebounded surprisingly sharply to a
seven-month high in December, a strong finish to the year after
seven straight quarters of slowdown, but subdued global demand
means that the spike may not herald an enduring recovery.
* The European Central Bank held interest rates at a record
low of 0.75 percent on Thursday, refraining from a cut following
fledgling signs of life in the euro zone economy and with
inflation still above target.
* Three of the top U.S. cellphone carriers signaled they
would support Research In Motion's BlackBerry 10
products, the first of which are due to be unveiled Jan 30,
offering a hopeful sign for RIM's comeback effort.
* The Bank of England kept its powder dry, voting as expected
not to buy more government bonds despite the economy teetering
on the verge of another contraction.
* General Motors Co's European division Opel is not up for
sale, Steve Girsky, vice chairman of the U.S. car maker, said.
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Canada stock futures traded up 0.41 percent
* U.S. stock futures , , were up around
0.23 percent and 0.44 percent
* European shares, were up
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index : 296.2897;
rose 0.63 percent
* Gold futures : $1,654.8; was unchanged 0 percent
* US crude : $94.1; rose 1.07 percent
* Brent crude : $112.7; rose 0.84 percent
* LME 3-month copper : $8,148.75; rose 0.85 percent
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Yamana Gold Inc estimated fourth-quarter
production of about 322,800 gold equivalent ounces, and lowered
its gold production forecast for 2013.
* Jean Coutu Group Inc. : The pharmacy chain
reported a 10 percent rise in third-quarter profit as sales at
its generic drug manufacturing subsidiary, Pro Doc, rose.
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters.
* Eldorado Gold Corp : Raymond James cuts target
price of its U.S. listed shares to $18 from $20 after it
provided a modestly lower production outlook over the next four
years
* TransForce Inc. : CIBC raises target price to
C$24.50 from C$21.00 citing earnings growth and improved margins
* TransCanada Corp. : CIBC raises target price to
C$49.50 from C$46.50 following the announcement, it got a $5
billion Prince Rupert gas transmission project
ON THE CALENDAR
* No major Canadian economic data scheduled for release
* Major U.S. events and data includes initial claims,
continuing claims and wholesale inventories